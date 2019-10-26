RTÉ looks set to make just €450,000 from the auction of five artworks.

RTÉ paints itself into a corner as sale of artwork 'will raise just €450,000'

Earlier this month it emerged the broadcaster was 'selling off the family silver' and auctioning several pieces in a bid to undercut its €13m deficit.

The company will invest the monies made from the sale back into the organisation.

It was originally believed the artworks would reach €1m at auction, but Sotheby's has released the guide prices and the overall take home is considerably less.

This is also partially because RTÉ has to split the cost of two of the most valuable pieces ('Tain' and 'Abstract Painting') with the Arts Council, which had co-funded the original purchases.

RTÉ's decision to sell the pieces has come under criticism on two fronts.

The late Louis le Brocquy with his tapestry ‘Massing of the Armies’ which is to be sold off by RTÉ

Irish auctioneers claim that the broadcaster broke public procurement policy by awarding the sale of the artworks to UK company Sotheby's without opening the process to tender. Others have asked if the financial gain comes at a cultural loss.

According to Sotheby's price guide Louis Le Brocquy's 1966 'Tain' has been estimated at between €80,000 to €115,000. The estimate on William Scott's 'Abstract Painting' (1967) is €170,000 to €282,000.

The Arts Council helped to pay for these two pieces as part of a joint purchase scheme of the 1960s and 1970s, and as a consequence will receive 50pc of the proceeds. The larger Le Brocquy tapestry 'The Massing of the Armies' has an estimate of between €138,000 and €208,000.

George Campbell's 'Symphony Orchestra' is estimated to fetch between €23,000 and €35,000, while Tony O'Malley's Inscape 'Mozaga' is believed to sell for between €17,000 and €29,000.

RTÉ must also give a commission to Sotheby's for the sale of the work. Should all the pieces sell for the higher estimate, the overall take home for the broadcaster will be around €450,000.

This seems disproportionate to the damage it has done to RTÉ's reputation as an organisation that continually claims to be "supporting the arts". While RTÉ will reinvest proceeds from the sale back into the organisation, it has not specified where the monies will be directed.

Management had informed staff about the upcoming sale via a circular. Sources said staff reacted with a mixture of shock and sadness, with one describing the move to sell the pieces as "short sighted".

The pieces are set to go under the hammer at Sotheby's in London on November 19.

News of the sale followed an announcement by director general Dee Forbes that cuts should be expected as RTÉ can no longer afford to "continue as we are".

In September, Ms Forbes said in a note to staff that the broadcaster was reassessing everything it does, and its review was nearly complete.

"With commercial revenues and public funding both significantly below what is needed to operate the organisation in its current form, our current financial situation is not like anything we have seen before," she said.

