RTÉ chief to meet workers again to discuss €60m cuts

The broadcasting chief is understood to have abandoned an initial plan for a further 'town hall' meeting today.

She has now opted for smaller group sessions with members of the 1,800-strong workforce over coming days, amid growing unrest and fears over the company's future.

Last week, senior executives were heckled at an initial town hall meeting after details of the cuts emerged.

Morale is said to be at an all-time low among workers at the Montrose campus as they face an uncertain 2020 and a mooted €10m in cuts.

Ms Forbes has intimated she was caught off guard in the wake of a media leak about the restructuring plans and will present staff with more detail at the new meetings.

Union sources said a confidential preliminary meeting with senior executives to kick off negotiations on the station's €60m three-year survival plan took place yesterday.

They said much of the discussion was around a timeframe for talks, and negotiations have not begun on the menu of options proposed to cut staff costs.

The broadcaster aims to shave €10m off costs next year.

Staff cuts are due to make up half of the savings, and tiered pay cuts, a wage freeze and changes to work practices are among the proposals.

Sources said opposition is mounting to the prospect of further wage reductions after staff previously endured pay cuts of up to 12.5pc.

"There is no appetite for pay cuts," said a source involved at the talks.

"People are looking at pay cuts as if it's a reality or a runner but staff haven't had a pay rise or cost-of-living increase for years, plus there's been a huge programme for reform despite what the chair might say".

Wages were slashed by up to 12.5pc in 2009.

Staff voted by 57pc in favour of the pay cuts to avoid job losses as the broadcaster tried to plug a €67m hole in its budget.

The pay cuts ranged from just over 2pc for the lowest paid to up to 12.5pc for those on higher salaries.

Those earning over €250,000 took a pay cut of 12.5pc, while those earning between €100,000 and €150,000 suffered wage reductions from 6.5pc to 8pc.

Workers earning between €50,000 and €100,000 suffered pay cuts between 4.5pc and 6pc and those on €26,000 to €50,000 took cuts from 2.35pc to 3.7pc.

The wages of staff earning less than €25,000 were untouched. These pay cuts have since been reversed.

It is understood journalist Emma O'Kelly of the NUJ broadcasting branch warned Ms Forbes at last Thursday's heated meeting that a pay freeze will hurt younger and lower-paid staff the most.

They will suffer bigger losses over the course of their careers if they are further down the pay scale than other staff, she said.

RTÉ staff are on incremental pay scales. This means their wages increase in payments worth around €1,000 a year over around eight to 10 years until they reach the top of the pay scale.

The commercial semi-State company wants 200 voluntary redundancies. A recent redundancy package was worth between four and six weeks pay per year of service, capped at two years pay.

RTÉ's plan aims to reduce costs by €10m next year, €20m in 2021 and €30m in 2022. It has said it will "take time to deliver" due to negotiations with unions.

