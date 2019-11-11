RTÉ broadcasters and senior staff left 'fuming' over management's plan for pay cuts and freezes

While its 10 highest earners are in line for a 15pc reduction in salary, there will also be a raft of hard-hitting initiatives for those on more modest salaries, including pay freezes and tiered wage reductions.

In a move being strenuously opposed by the unions, some 200 jobs are also being targeted in a bid to save the company €30m over the next two years.

While seven of its top presenters will still continue to earn more than Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, whose salary stands at €207,590, there are countless more who say they will be "hammered" by the swingeing cuts.

"Everyone is fuming about how this is being dealt with. They're targeting the staff in order to make up a deficit that has been years in the making and still have no coherent plan on how to get out of this mess," said a source.

Broadcaster Marian Finucane said over the weekend she would "engage" in talks to take a cut to her salary after being alerted to the possible changes. The presenter earns €300,617 for her two weekend radio shows.

Ray D'Arcy recently said that he had "no problem" with taking a cut in his wages, which currently stand at €450,000 for his TV and radio show, putting him at number two on the best-paid list.

Other top presenters have yet to comment on their stance on the mooted pay cut and celebrity agent Noel Kelly, who represents several of RTÉ's biggest stars, did not comment when asked about it.

Meanwhile, director general Dee Forbes has said every national broadcaster has its "strengths and weaknesses" and they just have to work on maximising the areas where she feels they excel.

"We're incredibly strong in the news and current affairs area. I think what we have to do is really ensure that the strength we have in news and current affairs and documentaries can be emulated in other places.

"So you look at areas like drama, for example, where the Nordics have done particularly well," Ms Forbes said.

Drama and scripted comedy are highlighted as a priority in RTÉ's new strategy up to 2024 as it brings the potential for overseas sales.

But with a shift towards online consumption, RTÉ chiefs believe drama can transfer easily from traditional television.

"We believe drama as a genre is hugely important for the current mode of television. It's still very strong in linear and it's very, very strong in the on-demand world," Ms Forbes told the Irish Independent.

In traditional 'linear' television programming, a schedule of shows are selected by the broadcaster and then viewed at a set time.

RTÉ 2 is to be the test in the station's attempts to drive audiences towards their online offering.

The RTÉ Player was heavily criticised by staff during a meeting with management on Thursday.

But Ms Forbes says there will be investment in the website and the strategic plan talks about "aligning" television with the on-demand service.

Live sports such as 'The Sunday Game' are to move to RTÉ One.

Irish Independent