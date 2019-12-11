RTÉ boss defends pay of stars earning more than Taoiseach

Dee Forbes had to swing to the defence of presenters such as Ryan Tubridy and Marian Finucane in an appearance at the Oireachtas Communications Committee.

It came just hours after the Government decided to bail out the broadcaster to the tune of €50m over five years.

Communications Minister Richard Bruton denied he has caved in to RTÉ funding demands, saying the broadcaster had sought around twice as much.

RTÉ's financial difficulties see it preparing to cut 200 jobs and seeking 15pc salary cuts from some of its best-paid talent as part of efforts to save €60m over three years.

Committee chairperson Hildegarde Naughton challenged Ms Forbes on how RTÉ sets salaries for its stars.

She said one presenter - understood to be Ms Finucane - earned around €300,000 for hosting two shows a week and this was "well in excess" of the Taoiseach's salary.

She didn't name Ms Finucane but RTÉ figures show the presenter earned €300,617 for hosting her two weekend radio shows in 2016.

Ms Forbes said: "The role of presenting a show and being a broadcaster can be a difficult one... it's not something anybody can do, despite what the public might think.

"We value the contributions highly that these individuals make."

Ms Forbes argued that of the top 10 best-paid broadcasters in Ireland, "certainly five of them will be outside RTÉ". She said it's a "myth" that there isn't a market for presenters and she insisted it's "quite competitive" here and in the UK.

Ms Forbes added that RTÉ has asked its key presenters to take a 15pc pay cut and this was on top of a 30pc pay cut they had taken in recent years.

She said one of its top stars has agreed to take a pay cut "in excess of 15pc". However she did not reveal the identity of the presenter. She said talks with the rest of the top-paid stars are "ongoing".

Later, People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett argued the possibility of stars going to England is "not going to happen in the age of Amazon and Netflix".

He told Ms Forbes: "You would help your cause with the public if you talked about a cap of salaries."

He said pay that is higher than the Taoiseach's is "not conscionable" and can't be defended. Ms Forbes noted his observations.

The RTÉ director-general was critical of delays in bringing in a new broadcasting charge to replace the TV licence fee. The charge would aim to bring households which don't pay the licence fee - but use RTÉ's streaming service - into the net.

Senator Michael McDowell suggested the delay may be due to "the electoral cycle".

Elsewhere, Mr Bruton denied the introduction of a broadcasting charge is being put off until after the general election.

Along with announcing €10m-a-year extra funding for RTÉ, Mr Bruton said the Government had decided to set up a new Commission on the Future of Public Service Broadcasting.

The National Union of Journalists called on the Government to broaden the remit of the commission to include the future of print and digital.

