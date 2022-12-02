RSV meant four days of oxygen monitoring and sleepless nights but we’re blessed that Aoife could battle virus

Our five-week-old baby has already met more people than our toddler did in the first 18 months of her life.

There’s a big difference between having a “lockdown baby” first and then a little one as life returns to some semblance of normality.

So I wasn’t too worried when it became evident Aoife had picked up some cold symptoms after her big sister had the same steady stream of mucus every other two-year-old has in November.

More time indoors playing with other “babas” and less time in the fresh air means every virus and bacterial infection has more opportunity to roam.

But what was an occasional cough and a stuffy nose for Aoife escalated within hours.

A saline spray to ease mucus wasn’t having as much of an effect as it had in previous days, and her appetite had decreased, unusual for her status as a “milk monster”.

But the alarm bells didn’t start ringing until she couldn’t keep down her feeds – something every parent will say sparks the serious question: “Is my baby getting enough food and hydration?”

There was no rise in her temperature or fever, but had I heard a wheeze? I couldn’t be sure. I was aware of RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus), but was I over-thinking it?

A text to a friend who is a nurse, accompanied by a synopsis of the last couple of hours, confirmed what my maternal instinct was telling me: “Don’t take any chances with a small baby.”

I rang an out-of-hours GP on Saturday afternoon, who sent a referral letter to my email to attend A&E at CHI Crumlin.

There was no panic as the two of us arrived. Aoife was in good form and I still feared I might be wasting the doctors’ time.

In my mind, we were there for a “proper check-up” in the absence of our GP at the weekend.

I still thought we would make a restaurant booking at 5pm and told my sister that we would join her shortly.

However, fast-forward a few hours and the doctor said she would prefer to keep her in for observation overnight because of her age.

Nurses began to monitor Aoife’s oxygen and decided in the early hours of the morning they would admit her, to provide her with minimal oxygen assistance, some suctioning and to set up a tube-feed to give her tiny self a break from trying to breathe and keep up her “milk monster” status simultaneously.

The walk down St Peter’s Ward in CHI Crumlin at 4am past windowed rooms with tiny babies in tiny cots would be daunting for anyone.

But it was especially so for someone who has been lucky enough to avoid any hospital experience, save to have two healthy babies.

Oxygen monitors beeped numbers and flashed green next to every little bed.

But once we were settled and a smiling nurse came in offering toast, tea and advice on Sunday morning, I knew we were in the right place.

I assured family and friends through text messages that all was well, and I knew we were lucky to be there.

A lab test confirmed Aoife was RSV-positive, one of 21 babies on a ward of 23. I was instructed to breastfeed her “in small amounts and often” so her little tummy could keep a hold on her food when she coughed.

Our four-day stay was a time-warp of oxygen monitoring, breast-pumping, sleepless nights and cuddles with Aoife.

It was difficult to focus on reading or watching TV, but I did manage to gather some thoughts.

Firstly, I am in awe of nurses, and student nurses in particular. These wonderful people made us both feel so safe, comfortable and cared for.

They are so needed in our society, but a lot of the student nurses we met planned to travel abroad after their qualification.

One of them said she had the shock of paying Dublin rents for the first time in her life, and it was enough for her to know she wouldn’t be staying in the capital.

I thought about Aoife turning six weeks old on Tuesday during our stay. How lucky are we to have a healthy, happy baby, a child that had the strength to battle a virus?

I learnt about the benefit of “snot suckers” (nasal aspirators) and the relief at knowing your baby has a comfortable, clean breathing pattern.

I’m a convert – every young family’s bathroom cupboard should have one.

Finally, I thought about how our stringent hygiene practices have disappeared so quickly since the Covid-19 pandemic.

RSV is a highly transmissible virus, but more hand-washing at home and mask-wearing in public places can’t do us any harm.

Nobody wants to bring small children up in an overly sanitised and socially quiet world, but I have once again popped a few masks into the changing bag and a couple of hand sanitisers around the house. Sure, what harm can it do?