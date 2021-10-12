The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is warning road users to be careful tomorrow morning as Met Éireann has issued a yellow fog warning for Leinster and Munster.

The warning is in place from 1am tomorrow morning, October 13, until 11am the same day.

The national forecaster said the yellow warning has been put in place as there will be “dense fog in parts with poor visibility.”

The RSA is asking road users in Leinster and Munster to stay vigilant while driving and has given tips on how drivers should safely navigate the fog.

This includes switching fog lights on when visibility is reduced and being aware of other drivers who are not using their headlights.

It also advises drivers to switch off distracting noise in their car and to slightly open a window so they can hear the traffic.

Drivers should also carry a mobile phone, visibility jacket and torch in the event of a breakdown or collision, the RSA said.

It added that in foggy conditions drivers should check their mirrors while entering fog, slow down, and lightly use the break to alert oncoming drivers with their lights.

The RSA is also advising vulnerable road-users such as pedestrians, motorcyclists and cyclists to ensure they are clearly visible to other road-users by wearing high visibility clothing and using lights.

"Dense fog seriously reduces your visibility and makes driving very dangerous,” a spokesperson for the RSA said.

"Switch on headlights and fog lamps, reduce your speed and keep a safe distance from the vehicle in front.

"If the fog closes in, reduce your speed further and take your time getting to your destination.

“Road users should listen to weather forecasts and general advice about driving conditions and if you must drive in fog, allow plenty of extra time for your journey.

“Before setting out, check that your car is in good working order, particularly that all the lights, including fog lights, work properly and are clean.”