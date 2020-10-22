RSA urges those with driving tests in the next 6 weeks to cancel for essential workers

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is urging those who have a driving test in the next six weeks to give them up to essential workers.

Under Level 5 restrictions driving tests are allowed go ahead but only for essential workers.

However, the RSA does not hold employment details of applicants and thus is asking people to determine themselves if they fall into this category.

Those who have a test in the next six weeks and are not essential workers can cancel their test online so that it’ll be given up to essential workers.

Essential workers who are looking for a test in the next six weeks and are yet to get an appointment can apply online and contact urgentdrivingtest@rsa.ie.

NDLS appointments have also been considered an essential services - but again, only for essential workers.

So, like the driving tests anyone with an NDLS appointment in the next six weeks is being asked to cancel for essential workers.

The driving theory test has not been considered an essential service and will not be open for the next six weeks.

Those who have a driver theory test booked up until November 30 will be contacted by the RSA with another date and will not be charged.

National Car Tests and Commercial Vehicle Roadworthiness Tests are also essential and will remain open under Level 5.

Anyone with NCT and CVRT appointments should also attend as normal, however, for NCT appointments cash will not be accepted.

Approved Driving Instructors can continue to give lessons, but only to those who have a driving test booked.

Regarding safety measures they must follow, the RSA said: “As they are not RSA employees, ADIs should protect themselves, their families and communities by following the official Government guidelines on hygiene and social distancing. As mostly sole traders each ADI has an individual responsibility for their own welfare and that of their families and customers."

Anyone attending any of the above are permitted to travel to their appointment, but should bring proof of booking/test to show gardaí.

