Roz Purcell admits she ‘regrets’ leaving college to pursue modelling dreams in New York

Model turned cookbook author Roz Purcell revealed she “regrets” dropping out of college to pursue her modelling dreams in New York.

The 30 year old former Miss Universe Ireland shared on her Instagram that she was in originally in college, hoping to work in international human rights.

Roz was studying a BA in history and politics in UCD.

Now one of Ireland’s best-selling cookbook authors she says she “regrets” dropping out of college to move to New York to purse modelling, and that New York city was “lonely”.

She said: "Everyone who knows me knows I would have made a stunning private investigator.

"But I was in college studying to hopefully do something in international human rights.

"Then I left to model in NYC.

"I do regret not finishing to be honest more so because NYC was actually very lonely and I missed all my friends in college.

"And being away for so long ended up drifting me further away from everyone."

The Co Tipperary woman won Miss Universe Ireland in 2010 and was signed to Donald Trump’s modelling agency. She later decided to quit the modelling business and return to Ireland to concentrate on her health and fitness career.

She offered advice to her followers on being an influencer, and urged people, “not to take it too seriously because it could all disappear tomorrow”.

"I started in traditional media, doing TV/shoots, magazines, back 12 years ago, so the majority of my initial following was grown from having a previous profile online,” she revealed.

"I had a somewhat platform to launch Instagram off already which made it easier here but also to reiterate I did a lot of work offline first, which I think was actually much harder as you're relying on editors to portray you rather than first hand like social media I worked for years in the industry.

"I do have a balance of online, offline work in terms of a lot of work being centred around traditional media forms still."

"I guess one thing about Instagram creators and loyal following is more just about if you are working with brands, they're ones you actually like and would buy outside of a partnership.

"If you have any conscious or responsibility about your community I think it'll come natural.

"Being yourself, giving back if you can and I suppose not taking it too seriously at the same time because it could all disappear tomorrow."