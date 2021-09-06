Royals fans overjoyed as Meath ladies battle to first All-Ireland crown

Emma Duggan, right, and Shauna Ennis of Meath celebrate after beating Dublin in the All-Ireland at Croke Park. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Dublin supporters, from left to right. Jorja Goldring, Laila Kelly Bohan, Ella Goldring and Freya Kelly Bohan Tighe at the All-Ireland Ladies final. Photo: Damien Eagers

The ecstatic roars that erupted from Croke Park as the referee blew the final whistle could surely have been heard all the way back in the Royal County.

Meath, who came into their first-ever senior final as the underdogs, defied the odds to pull off the biggest upset of the tournament by denying Dublin their fifth consecutive win to claim victory in the All-Ireland senior ladies football final.

In a thrilling game from start to finish, Meath got off to a strong start with a superb early goal from full-forward Emma Duggan, who is just 19 years of age. And despite a valiant effort from the Jackies, the previous title-holders couldn’t quite catch their determined opponents.

In the dying embers of the second half, Meath managed to valiantly cling on to their two-point lead, ending the game with a 1-11 win over Dublin’s 0-12, sparking enormous cheers from the huge crowd as the stadium became a sea of greenand gold.

It was an astonishing performance from the young team managed by Eamonn Murray who had won the same honour at intermediate level just a year ago.

No doubt adding to the team’s joyous victory was the exuberance of the crowd, as over 32,000 fans had flocked to Croke Park to watch history in the making.

As the emotional Meath captain Shauna Ennis raised the Brendan Martin cup, she gave an inspirational speech about how they never gave up their dream – and paid tribute to all the talented women who had gone before them.

“Nobody believed that we could do this today, but we believed we could,” she said.

“Winning this cup is not just for the team that’s standing here in front of me.

“It’s for every woman that’s gone before us and put on the Meath jersey; girls who’ve played before me for many, many years. Without those girls, we wouldn’t be where we are today.”

It was a delightfully balmy evening in Dublin as fans began to make their way home from the hallowed grounds of the northside stadium after the eagerly-awaited showdown.

As many of the fans remarked, it was nice to feel “a bit normal” again as they revelled in the excitement of being able to attend a large-scale event again after months of Covid-19 lockdowns. Despite the disappointment of the Dubs, the mood was good-natured and relaxed as the Meath fans chanted ”Come on you girls in green” as they made their way home.

A large number of children were also in attendance, waving their respective county flags in the air as they skipped along, enjoying the buzz of the crowd.

For many of them, it was their first time at the headquarters of the GAA which had been closed off for so long during the pandemic.

Putting aside all county rivalries were John and Caitríona Mahon who had brought children Hannah (6) and Seán (4) along to make their Croke Park debut, dressed in a Meath and Dublin jersey respectively.

Asked how she enjoyed her first ever final, Hannah declared it to be “awesome”.

Her mum Caitriona, from Moynalvy in Co Meath, said the game had been “excellent” from start to finish.

“We were hoping they were going to do it but you just never know. I’m thrilled and the kids loved it,” she said.

Another first-timer was young Ethan Doyle (6) who was there with his dad Keith from Athboy, Co Meath, and he was naturally delighted with the result.

“The early goal really helped them, they got off to a strong start and played brilliantly,” said Keith.

He said it was a “great result” and that Ethan had loved attending his first game.

“He was so busy looking around, He couldn’t get over the size of the stadium.

“But we weren’t expecting that result. They played fantastic,” he said.

Nollaig Ní Laoire from Martry in Co Meath was there with family members Aedín, Caitríona and Clíona Durcan and said the match was “amazing” and a superb display of women’s football.

“I didn’t want to believe that they could do it in case it didn’t happen but it was just fantastic.

“It was very close, it could have gone either way but I’m thrilled,” she said.

Meanwhile true-blue Dublin fans Ada Green and Molly Cassidy said they were “gutted” for the Jackies, who had put in such a strong performance,

“It’s awful for them. They played brilliantly but Meath just had the edge over them,” said Molly.

They joked the atmosphere had been wonderful at the game despite being “surrounded by Meath fans”.