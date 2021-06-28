Royal surprise for Irish condolences firm after Queen sends her thanks

When Alfie and Caroline Deehan first set up their online business selling condolence boxes to bereaved families, little did they expect one of their first recipients would be none other than Queen Elizabeth II.

For the Athenry-based father and daughter, it was the passing of a friend’s sibling during the crisis that gave rise to the idea of sending a gift of Irish-made products to commiserate on the death of a loved one.

Given that many people couldn’t physically attend funerals, with restrictions of 50 still in place, they thought it was the ideal way to show someone they were thinking about them during a dark time.

But they were taken aback after one customer wanted to send a gift from their website 'ourcondolences.ie' to the long-standing Monarch after the passing of her husband Prince Philip (99).

Caroline, who also runs ‘Just Kidz’ in Athenry, said the man asked to remain anonymous but sent a “lovely letter” to accompany his gift to Queen Elizabeth.

“The guy that bought the box referenced her visit to Ireland back in May 2011 and sent a big, long letter with his box," she said.

"He said that he was not a big Royalist but that when she came to Ireland, she showed such compassion and dignity during the visit. It was really lovely. We couldn’t believe it when this formal acknowledgement letter came back from the Queen."

He sent her their €50 Deepest Sympathies box which had some cosmetic products, a candle from Irish Botanicals and Irish chocolate but paid €40 extra to include a McNutt wool scarf.

Shortly after, they received a card back from Buckingham Palace to thank them for the gift. Bearing a photograph of the late Prince Philip, the message read: “I send you my sincere thanks on the death of my husband – Elizabeth R." The ‘R’ stands for ‘Regina’ which means ‘Queen’ in Latin.

They said their business ‘ourcondolences.ie’ has been inundated with demand from both within Ireland and Irish ex-pat's living abroad in American and Britain.

It was Alfie Deehan (69), who sold veterinary products before retiring, who first came up with the idea after the passing of a family friend’s sibling but they couldn’t attend the funeral.

“It was set up to facilitate people who for one reason or another couldn't attend a funeral and would like to send a gesture to let the bereaved know they were thinking of them,” he said.

The feedback they have been getting has been “fantastic” and the fact that their products are all made in Ireland has been an added bonus for customers.

“What we’re finding is there’s a lot of buying for people in Ireland. While we have delivered in the UK, what we have found is a lot of demand from Irish people living abroad who can’t come home for a funeral for whatever reason,” he said.

Daughter Caroline had already been selling baby boxes from her store to congratulate parents on their new arrivals so they said this was “other end of the scale” when it came to people wanting to commiserate on the death of a loved one.

You can visit them here.




