Royal link: Irish teacher joins queen for first appearance since engagement to prince's pal
An Irish teacher joined the British royal family's most senior members in her first official appearance since announcing her engagement to one of Prince William's closest friends.
Lucy Lanigan O'Keeffe (31), from Thomastown, Co Kilkenny, is an assistant head teacher at St Thomas's in Battersea, the primary school which Prince George and Princess Charlotte both attend.
She also teaches outdoor learning and mindfulness.
Her engagement to Thomas van Straubenzee was announced in June. It's believed they will wed in summer.
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
On Sunday, she was pictured with her beaming fiancé at St Mary Magdalene Church on Queen Elizabeth's Norfolk estate, alongside the British monarch.
Mr van Straubenzee (36) runs a property business and has been a close friend to William since meeting him at Ludgrove School as children. He is one of Charlotte's godfathers and it's expected the royal children will take pageboy and bridesmaid roles.
It's believed Queen Elizabeth is "very fond" of Thomas, who has made regular visits to Balmoral over the years, according to 'Tatler'. His fiancée's appearance at Sandringham indicates how crucial a figure she has become in the most elevated social circles in the world.
Irish Independent