An Irish teacher joined the British royal family's most senior members in her first official appearance since announcing her engagement to one of Prince William's closest friends.

Royal link: Irish teacher joins queen for first appearance since engagement to prince's pal

Lucy Lanigan O'Keeffe (31), from Thomastown, Co Kilkenny, is an assistant head teacher at St Thomas's in Battersea, the primary school which Prince George and Princess Charlotte both attend.

She also teaches outdoor learning and mindfulness.

Her engagement to Thomas van Straubenzee was announced in June. It's believed they will wed in summer.

