Roy Keane launches Irish Guide Dog fundraiser with the help of adorable puppy pals

Guide Dog day events will be held across May 27 and 28. Photo: John Allen — © John Allen

Former Ireland captain Roy Keane today launched Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind's national fundraising campaign, Guide Dog day.

Keane, who has worked with the charity for a number of years, is once again lending his support to the fundraising campaign, which will see a number events nationwide, over May 26, 27 and 28.

Puppy raisers needed for Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind

National Guide Dog day falls on May 26 this year, and the charities is urging dog lovers across the country to get involved and donate.

Guide Dog day events will be held across May 27 and 28. Photo: John Allen — © John Allen

Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind is aiming to change the lives of 85 people this year, by pairing them with a guide dog.

The charity said its breeding programme is continuing to grow with three litters successfully born so far this year.

One hundred and five puppies are currently being raised and they will start their formal training later in this year and during 2024.

Roy Keane at the Guide Dog day launch. Photo: John Allen — © John Allen

Thirty-three pups who are undergoing formal training, will hopefully be successfully matched in the coming months, while 39 families are on the waiting list for its Assistance Dog Programme, the charity said.

Chief Executive Officer of Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind, Tim O’Mahony, said: "Guide Dog Day in 2022 enabled us to successfully match 55 Guide Dog and Assistance Dog partnerships and place nine Community Dogs in schools and facilities around the country.

Roy Keane with Irish guide dogs. Photo: John Allen — © John Allen

"With the training of one Guide Dog costing approximately €53,000 we need immense support on Guide Dog Day this year to achieve our target of changing the lives of 85 families through the provision of our services.”

Donations can be made at www.guidedogs.ie.