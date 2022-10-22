Roy Keane, Alex Ferguson and the long road from Old Trafford to a life as a Dominican priest

As a teenager he cleaned Roy Keane’s boots at Old Trafford. Today Philip Mulryne finds himself living in Keane’s home city of Cork. His days are built around saying mass in his new role as a Dominican priest.

Born in Belfast, he was signed by Manchester United in 1994. It was at the start of the most successful era in the club’s history and this Irish teen was up close and personal with Alex Ferguson and some all-time greats.

“Even though I was homesick I settled in thanks in part to the help of the more established players. Paul Scholes was always encouraging. In my early years money was tight so Gary Neville would give me a lift home,” he said.

“Roy Keane was a driver of high standards but showed great care for the young players in areas like ensuring they got proper contracts.

“He would keep an eye they were not running away with themselves. If they were showing too much of an interest in cars or fashion, Roy would let them know.

“The one exception was David Beckham who would save his money and get some new clothes – but David would get goals and would run all day for the team. He always delivered so nobody had a problem with him. Although he has a reputation for loving the limelight, I always found him very shy.”

The 44-year-old appreciates that in this environment a definite thread to his future life as a priest was established in the discipline of training, and in the values gained from the influence of people such as Ferguson and Keane, particularly stressing humility.

“Alex had a spy in every nightclub in Manchester.

“Every Monday morning he would be able to tell each player where they had been out over the weekend.

“He liked players to get married at a young age because he believed it gave them stability.

‘I learned a lot about managing people from Alex Ferguson. He had a different approach for each player.”

Mulryne made one league appearance at United before being sold to Norwich City when he was 19. “When I played for United my mother came to Old Trafford. She met Alex Ferguson, Roy Keane and David Beckham. She was not in the least impressed.

“But when I joined Norwich, who are owned by Delia Smith, the celebrity chef, she was completely starstruck.

“She could hardly speak in her presence. Delia’s cookery book is like the Bible to my mother.”

Early in his Norwich career he experienced a major setback. “I broke my leg playing a match. The injury was so serious that I feared for a while that I would never play again. The first call I got was from Alex Ferguson. It meant a lot.”

He made more than 150 appearances for the Canaries in a career that also saw him feature for Cardiff City, Leyton Orient and King’s Lynn. He also made nearly 30 appearances for Northern Ireland. He took a year out of football in 2009 to return to Belfast, and later decided not to return to the game.

So when did he decide to become a priest?

“It’s hard to pin down a particular moment. I would say it started in my last year at Norwich, not explicitly and I wasn’t thinking about it at that time but I started to get dissatisfied with the whole lifestyle. I had everything materially yet there was something missing inside.

“I was inspired by our captain Malky Mackay, who regularly went to mass, a habit I had left behind.”

He was buying three or four cars a year through sheer boredom. “I started asking myself, Why am I doing this?

“And, basically, the answer was that nothing was ever enough. I had lots of money, didn’t know what to do with it so was constantly searching. Life was an endless search through things.”

So one day he walked into a Belfast chapel still “in footballer mode” but he left it a different person after an intense spiritual encounter.

Later he went to confession and everything from his previous existence as a footballer came tumbling out after he said the words “Bless me Father, for I have sinned”. Things would never be the same again.

“I walked out of that confession box as if a burden had been lifted. The next morning it was as if everything was new: the birds singing, the wind blowing in the trees.”

Not long afterwards he came out of mass one day and suddenly he knew what he wanted to do. “I said, ‘I want to be a priest’. It just came to me out of nowhere.”