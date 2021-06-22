Row over new National Maternity Hospital deepens as St Vincent’s refuses to give up ownership of site 

The new National Maternity Hospital is to be co-located beside St Vincent's Hospital, Dublin. Photo: Damien Eagers

The row over the new National Maternity Hospital has deepened after St Vincent’s Healthcare Group (SVHG) said today it must retain ownership of the site.

The State has indicated it wants to purchase the site.

The group issued a statement in advance of tomorrow's Dail motion by the Socal Democrats calling for the new hospital to be publicly owned.

The maternity hospital is due to be built on a site at St Vincent's Hospital gifted by the Sisters of Charity.

There have been calls for the State to buy the land on which the publicly-funded hospital will be built, or if this is not possible for it to use a Compulsory Purchase Order.

In a statement the group said it remains committed to the new National Maternity Hospital at Elm Park and the Mulvey Agreement as the best means of its delivery.

"We are aware of renewed public controversy since last Thursday and a planned Dáil debate tomorrow.

"This hospital is long overdue and we are more than willing to meet with the Government, should it wish to engage with us."

However crucially it said it will not be giving up ownership of the site.

"For the delivery of integrated patient care on the Elm Park campus, SVHG must retain ownership of the site,” the group said.

It said that “for the avoidance of doubt”, the new National Maternity Hospital will be clinically independent and there will be no religious or Vatican influence.

It added that all medical procedures, in accordance with the laws of the land, are available in SVHG hospitals, including pregnancy termination, tubal ligation and gender reassignment procedures.

The SVHG said the State’s interests are protected through the Health Minister's “Golden Share”, detailed legal agreements and HSE service level agreements.

It also published correspondence between the group and the Department of Health on the issue of ownership.

It said that “in the interest of transparency, we have also published all correspondence between SVHG and the Department of Health between May 2017 and July 2017.

"In response to public comment at the time on the issue of land ownership, SVHG proactively dealt with this issue first with the Department of Health in correspondence on 29 May, 2017.

“The views of the hospital on this matter were understood and accepted by the department and a lease option on the land accepted. This is the basis of the Mulvey Agreement and, reports over the last few days notwithstanding, the basis of what we clearly understood to be government policy."