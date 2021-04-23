Row over attempt to push through marine plan without Dáil debate

TDs have criticised an attempt by the Government to push a major development plan through the Dáil without debate next week.

The National Marine Planning Framework (NMPF) is the equivalent of the National Development Plan for the country’s coastal and territorial waters.

It has implications for offshore wind farms, energy interconnectors, inshore fisheries, marine traffic, coastal tourism and wildlife.

Read More

An Oireachtas committee had begun scrutinising it and was due to hold a meeting on it next Tuesday, and then decide what further meetings were needed.

But next week’s Dáil agenda published on Friday afternoon listed it for vote “without debate” next Wednesday.

Following complaints, an offer was made to schedule time for a 45 minute debate before the vote but Sinn Fein planning spokesman Eoin Ó Broin said that still amounted to “gazumping” the committee.

The committee has had a private briefing with departmental officials on the NMPF but just one public hearing.

Mr Ó Broin said the non-government members of the committee wanted at least one more public hearing and there was no reason why this should not be facilitated.

“Nobody is against the idea of the Marine Planning Framework and it shouldn’t be a matter of contention but given the significance of it, this is a really bad way to proceed,” he said.

“It really is about shutting down scrutiny and shutting down Dáil debate. The vast majority of TDs, and in particular TDs from coastal areas, are being denied a part in this.”

Cian O’Callaghan of the Social Democrats was also critical. “The Government are attempting to pass the National Marine Planning Framework without any debate or scrutiny at all in the Dáil,” he said.

One of the concerns he had wanted to thrash out was the failure to designate Marine Protected Areas in tandem with the NMPF.

Pádraic Fogarty of the Irish Wildlife Trust said he had serious concerns about the rush to vote.

“This is a massively important document and we’re hoping that the Oireachtas committee can be given time to consider further its implications and make recommendations where needs be,” he said.

The NMPF has been more than three years in the making and runs to hundreds of pages.