Northern Ireland ministers have failed to agree on new coronavirus restrictions as the country is due to come out of lockdown on Friday.

After a lengthy meeting in Stormont last night ministers have still not come to an agreement.

It was the second night in a row ministers discussed the issue with last night's meeting being broken up due to the Executive breaking out in a row.

Northern Ireland is currently in a four-week circuit break lockdown that is due to end midnight Friday.

This would allow much retail and hospitality to resume, however, NI Health Minister Robin Swann and senior health officials are warning that if the country reopens on Friday cases are likely to spike again in mid-December.

Mr Swann has proposed an extension of the circuit break measures for two more weeks but the DUP has blocked this proposal, leading in no decision to be made as of yet.

Despite support from the majority of executive parties, the DUP used a cross-community vote to effectively veto the proposal.

The debate is expected to resume later today with DUP Economy Minister Diane Dodds expected to put forward a proposal that would see a partial reopening of the hospitality sector.

The ministers are receiving much criticism from businesses for failing to tell them whether they will be able to reopen or not on Friday.

A Belfast restauranter has spoken out about the lack of clarity for business owners, calling on the Executive to close the hospitality industry and provide support for the sector until the pandemic is over, stating businesses can't afford to continually open and close.

The restauranter, Michael Deane, said his business has lost close to £2m over the course of the pandemic.

"It cost us £20,000 to reopen and this is not viable for us going forward," he told BBC.

"I think they should just tell us to close until this is all over, fund the hospitality business and leave it at that.

"We can't just keep opening and closing with 150 to 200 staff running around not knowing what to do."

There were 514 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Northern Ireland yesterday with a further 11 deaths.

It brings the death toll in the region to 802 and the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak to 43,902.

