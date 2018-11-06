Rough sleeper found dead on street in Dublin

A rough sleeper has been found dead on an inner-city street in Dublin.

A rough sleeper has been found dead on an inner-city street in Dublin.

The man, who is understood to be in his 40s, was discovered on Cook Street, near Christchurch Cathedral, around 8am today.

Emergency services attended the scene and the man was pronounced dead.

A spokesman for the Garda Press Office said: "Gardaí are investigating the sudden death of a male in his 40s discovered on Cook Street on the 6th of November 2018 at 8am.

"Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene.

"The man was pronounced dead at scene and brought to city morgue where a post mortem will be carried out. A file will be prepared for the Coroner's Court.”

More to follow

Online Editors