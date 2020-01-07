Rough seas hamper search for missing fisherman

Authorities have launched an investigation into the fatal incident involving a trawler off the Co Wexford coast which left one fisherman dead while searches continue for a second missing man.

Poor conditions yesterday morning delayed the search for William Whelan.

Rough seas, with swells of up to six metres, also made it unsuitable for divers in some search areas. The weather is expected to hamper the search again today, but conditions should improve tomorrow.

The search for Mr Whelan (41) and second fisherman Joseph Sinnott (65) was launched shortly after 10.30pm on Saturday when their trawler, the Alize, sank 10km south of Hook Head.

