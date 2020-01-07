Rough seas hamper search for missing fisherman
Authorities have launched an investigation into the fatal incident involving a trawler off the Co Wexford coast which left one fisherman dead while searches continue for a second missing man.
Poor conditions yesterday morning delayed the search for William Whelan.
Rough seas, with swells of up to six metres, also made it unsuitable for divers in some search areas. The weather is expected to hamper the search again today, but conditions should improve tomorrow.
The search for Mr Whelan (41) and second fisherman Joseph Sinnott (65) was launched shortly after 10.30pm on Saturday when their trawler, the Alize, sank 10km south of Hook Head.
Mr Sinnott, a father of four from Kilmore, was recovered from the water and brought to University Hospital Waterford, where he was pronounced dead on Sunday morning.
Searches are continuing for Mr Whelan, who married only in recent months, but he has not yet been recovered.
The Irish Coast Guard said the mission was now being categorised as a search and recovery operation.
An investigation has been launched to establish what led to the trawler getting into difficulty. The Marine Casualty Investigation Board (MCIB) confirmed it was carrying out an investigation into the incident.
