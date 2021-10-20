The Rotunda Maternity Hospital is to relax all remaining restrictions on partners attending the hospital in the next two weeks.

The hospital announced it would be returning to ‘pre-Covid access’ for partners from Monday, November 1.

“We have already restored access similar to pre-pandemic levels in most areas of the Hospital, including early pregnancy scans, anomaly scans, the Emergency and Assessment Unit, and our inpatient wards.

“From Monday, October 25, partners will be able to attend Booking Visit appointments, and appointments in our High Risk clinic. From Monday, November 1, we will also remove remaining restrictions for partners for other antenatal outpatient appointments,” the hospital said in a statement on Wednesday night.

The Rotunda said it was “looking forward and planning” to return to 2019-level access “in a safe way” for all patients and their partners.

The Rotunda said it is still “strongly encouraging” patients to attend routine outpatient appointments alone due to fears of overcrowding.

“It must be noted that many of our outpatient areas are in older buildings with very small waiting areas. In order to assist us in managing potential overcrowding in these outpatient waiting areas, we strongly encourage patients to please attend routine outpatient appointments alone, and only bring an accompanying partner for occasional visits, such as if you have a complicated or special issue to discuss with your care team.

“In times when there is high footfall, partners may be asked to wait outside the building until called to the consultation room,” the statement read.

The hospital also encouraged pregnant women that have not yet received a vaccine to do so, as it said: “Covid-19 infection is associated with severe maternal illness, particularly affecting women in the second half of pregnancy.”

“Therefore, we strongly encourage all patients to avail of Covid-19 vaccination as soon as possible, and to talk to a midwife or doctor if you have any concerns about vaccination. The vaccine is safe in pregnancy, and is the best way to protect you and your baby against the very serious risks of Covid-19 infection”.

The Rotunda stated that management continually review their Covid-19 risk status, and therefore may need to “change hospital access conditions at any time, based on Covid-19 infection rates, episodes of overcrowding, or with other infectious disease outbreaks”.