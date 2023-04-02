Rottweiler only responds to 'Northern Irish accent'

TikTok user Megan, from Armagh, posted a video showing her partner putting on an accent to get the couple's dog to follow commands.

The clip shows her partner, Jay, trying to get his six-month-old rottweiler to "sit". It's only when Jay puts on a Northern Irish accent that the dog begins to respond.

"We couldn't figure out why he only seemed listened to me and not my partner until Jay started speaking in a Northern Irish accent." Megan told Independent.ie.