Ross Hutch held in custody after alleged knife attack on ex’s new boyfriend

ROSS Hutch inflicted a “gruesome” wound on his ex-girlfriend’s new partner when he slashed the man’s face with a blade outside a pub, it is alleged.

The injured man told a court he ran for his life with his face “pumping blood” as the accused chased him with the knife.

Mr Hutch (29) also allegedly threatened to kill his “terrified” ex-girlfriend the next day, and subjected another former partner to an 11-minute attack during which he threw her down a flight of stairs, stamped on her head and tried to throw her off a fire escape.

Judge John King refused to grant Mr Hutch bail at Dublin District Court. He was remanded in custody until September 8.

The accused, of Portland Place in Dublin’s north inner city, is charged with two counts of assault causing harm and one threat to kill last weekend.

Objecting to bail, Detective Garda Emmett Brannigan told Judge King the first alleged victim was approaching Noctor’s pub on Sheriff Street on August 22 when he saw Mr Hutch outside. The man, who is the current partner of Mr Hutch’s ex-girlfriend, spoke briefly to the accused who allegedly “took a blade out of his pocket” and slashed him on the face.

The man fled and was chased by the accused with the blade, it was alleged.

Other people at the scene stopped Mr Hutch from further attacking the man, who escaped and was taken to hospital by ambulance, the garda said. He suffered a four to five inch cut to the left side of his face, from under his eye down to his lip.

He had been to hospital, was awaiting treatment from an eye specialist and would require further plastic surgery,

Det-Gda Brannigan said. The next day, August 23, it was alleged, Mr Hutch phoned his ex-girlfriend, the partner of the alleged first victim.

She recognised his voice and called him a “dirty poxy animal”, that he had “sliced the face off” her partner and the gardaí would get him.

He allegedly said: “Will they, yeah? Don’t you worry… you won’t even see me coming.”

When she asked him if this was a threat, he allegedly replied: “It’s not a threat, it’s a promise,” Det-Gda Brannigan said.

Also on August 23, Mr Hutch allegedly assaulted another ex-partner at a hostel on Gardiner Street.

He pushed her down a flight of stairs, dragged her by the hair and stamped on her head, the garda alleged.

He then pushed her down steps, leaving her in a “state of undress” and spat at her.

On CCTV footage, he “appears to be searching for the injured party” before finding her behind the reception area.

According to the prosecution, he dragged her down the fire escape to the rear and attempted to push her off it – a drop of “a floor or two”, while she was prone and “half unconscious”, before continuing to punch and kick her.

Judge King said they were serious charges and refused bail, remanding the accused in custody.