Ross Hutch denied bail as he is accused of slashing the face of his ex-partner’s boyfriend

A man accused of slashing the face of his ex-partner's boyfriend with a knife and later assaulting his then girlfriend has been refused bail.

Ross Hutch (29) is also accused of making phone calls to his ex-partner during which he allegedly threatened to kill her or cause her serious harm.

Mr Hutch of Portland Place, Dublin City centre, appeared before Dublin Circuit Criminal Court today for an application for bail. He has been in custody since his arrest on August 25, last.

Detective Garda Emmett Brannigan told Fiona McGowan, for the DPP, that Mr Hutch had been sent forward for trial facing allegations of assault causing harm, threats to kill or cause serious harm and possession of a knife on dates between August 22, 2021, and August 24, 2021.

Det Gda Brannigan told the court that the DPP has directed that Mr Hutch also face a charge of assault causing serious harm.

The detective said that in August 2021, one of Mr Hutch's children was due to make their communion and he was informed he was not allowed to attend for security reasons.

Det Gda Brannigan said that on August 22, the current boyfriend of Mr Hutch's ex-partner was leaving a pub in Dublin City centre when Mr Hutch allegedly “slashed” the man's face with a knife.

The detective said Mr Hutch stayed at a hostel that night with his then girlfriend and the following morning she was allegedly assaulted by him during an incident that was captured on CCTV.

Det Gda Brannigan said that Mr Hutch's ex-partner reported to gardaí that she had received phone calls on August 23 and 24, during which Mr Hutch was threatening to kill her or cause her serious harm.

The detective said he objected to bail being granted based on the seriousness of the allegations.

Rónán Prendergast BL, defending, said the application for bail was brought after his client was informed that a treatment bed was available for him in a residential treatment centre. He told the court that as of yesterday, this bed is no longer available to his client and the centre have cited “security concerns”.

Mr Prendergast asked Det Gda Brannigan if he was aware of any contact between gardaí and the treatment centre since the bail application was listed for today's date on Monday. The detective replied that he did not know of any such contact.

Counsel asked the detective if he was aware of any active threat against his client. The detective said he was not aware of any active threat.

Mr Prendergast told the court he has been informed that a bed is available in another residential treatment centre, but that his client would have to be in the community before that bed is available to him.

Judge Melanie Greally refused the application for bail. She remanded Mr Hutch in custody and adjourned the matter for arraignment to April 29, next.