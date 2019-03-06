MINISTER Shane Ross has been accused of being "asleep at the wheel" over the need for motorists to hold a special 'green card' as proof of insurance if they cross the border in a no-deal Brexit scenario.

Ross accused of being 'asleep at the wheel' over post Brexit insurance proof for cross-border motorists

The Dáil heard a demand for Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to intervene to ensure such cards aren't needed amid concerns that drivers who don't have one could see their cars impounded in the North after March 29.

Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty said that people are "incredibly angry" at the impeding need for the card.

He said there is uncertainty over when the cards will be available from insurance companies and not all motorists are aware they need one.

He criticised the government saying that the issue hasn't been resolved despite the sensitivities over the border and questioned how Mr Ross could have allowed the situation to unfold.

Mr Doherty said there should be a bilateral agreement between the EU and UK so that Northern Ireland would be exempt for the need for a green card and asked what solutions the government intends to put in place.

Mr Varadkar said he appreciates the issue is of "great concern" to 10,000 cross-border workers as well as students and people travelling to and from Donegal.

He said the government is aware of the issue and trying to resolve it. He said not holding a green card is not an offence for Northern motorists traveling south so they won't be prosecuted here.

However, he said he couldn't make that commitment on behalf of the Northern Ireland or UK governments.

Mr Doherty accused transport minister Mr Ross of being "asleep at the wheel" on the issue and called on Mr Varadkar to intervene on the matter with the European Commission at "the highest level" to ensure it is resolved.

Mr Varadkar said the green card issue has been raised with the EU and it's being worked on so an arrangement - similar to EU/UK deals for the aviation and haulage sectors - can be put in place for "at least a few months".

He said this work has not been finalised.

