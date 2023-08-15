Rose of Tralee: meet the 2023 Roses.

Home > Irish News Rose of Tralee: Meet the 2023 RosesRose of Tralee - Meet the 2023 Roses! Avril KinsellaToday at 01:00Rose of Tralee: meet the 2023 Roses. Latest Irish NewsLATEST | Grandmother has lucky escape after car burst into flames in drive-through area of Newbridge McDonald’sElectric Picnic: Aisling Bea, Russell Kane and more announced as comedy headlinersHozier’s entertainment firm incurred €184,497 write down in its financial assetsHigh Court grants orders preventing man with head injuries from leaving hospitalWolfe Tones singer Brian Warfield clashes with Joe Duffy over Celtic Symphony lyrics at Belfast concert‘We were in real trouble’, says friend of man (54) who drowned at popular Dublin bathing spotSpreadsheets, Stetsons and stilettos – behind the scenes of life on tour as a Rose of TraleeTanya Sweeney: Ink about it – Garda bosses must develop a thicker skin if they want anyone to work for themAlleged getaway driver in Dublin shop armed robbery denied bailGardaí seize Range Rover and passports in Dublin as part of investigation into alleged incidents of fraudShow more Top StoriesIrish NewsLatest | ‘I’m heartbroken, she was one of my best friends’ – Tributes as woman (51) found dead in Co Limerick namedIrish NewsTanya Sweeney: Ink about it – Garda bosses must develop a thicker skin if they want anyone to work for themNews‘It’s all gone. We’re leaving. I have the kids’ – former Xposé presenter Peter O’Riordan’s home destroyed in Hawaiian wildfiresIrish NewsSpreadsheets, Stetsons and stilettos – behind the scenes of life on tour as a Rose of Tralee Latest NewsMoreVideosHow does Moises Caicedo’s Chelsea transfer compare to previous big-money deals?20:16SoccerIreland goalkeeper Grace Moloney signs two-year deal with London City Lionesses20:14CelebrityJimmy Savile, MeToo and being the ‘brain’ behind Page 3 – inside the world of Samantha Fox20:12VideosAdrian Wreckler demonstrates drone delivery service in Lusk19:35World BusinessGeorge Soros buys into CRH ahead of US stock market move for Irish building giant19:30VideosMoment of silence held to mark 25th anniversary of Omagh bombing19:22Celebrity NewsRescheduled dates for Madonna’s The Celebration Tour announced19:15Irish NewsLATEST | Grandmother has lucky escape after car burst into flames in drive-through area of Newbridge McDonald’s19:00HurlingTipperary legend Séamus Callanan in no rush to make decision on Premier future18:58SoccerIrish Under-21 defender Jake O’Brien signs long-term deal with French club Lyon18:51