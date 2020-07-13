Roscommon literary festival to go ahead with ‘all precautionary measures’ amid controversy

A literary festival in Roscommon will go ahead next week after controversy arose over a speaker travelling from the UK.

The Percy French literary festival will take place for the 12th year in Castlecoote House in Co. Roscommon from July 22 to 24 with “all precautionary measures” in place.

Controversy arose this morning after veteran journalist Mary Kenny spoke on Today with Sarah McInerney on Radio One defending her reasons to travel from the UK and speak at the festival.

Currently, Irish government advice states that passengers should self isolate for 14 days after arriving in the country.

Yesterday on Twitter, she asked if people coming from Gatwick are legally admitted and must they quarantine on arrival.

Speaking on the radio, Ms Kenny said she “got a lot of very angry scolding” in response to her tweet and added that Covid-19 is “not the Black death” and is “an unpleasant flu-like illness”.

Following her appearance on the radio, a statement was issued by festival organisers which said that Ms Kenny will not appear at the festival.

“In response to the announcement by the Taoiseach that travellers from Britain should not for the time being come to Ireland, the Percy French Festival and Mary Kenny have agreed that her participation in next week's events cannot now occur.

“We greatly regret this, but acknowledge that it is the duty of us all to put the health and safety of the people of Ireland first,” the statement said.

After inquiries were made by Independent.ie into festival organisers, a spokesperson, who declined to give their name, said that “all precautionary measures” will be taken during next week’s event, which will be held outside.

The spokesperson added that they did not know how many people will attend the festival, despite a pre-booking system currently in place for those wishing to attend.

Roscommon TD Micheal Fitzmaurice is scheduled to give an opening address to the festival on July 22 and he told Independent.ie that less than 100 people will attend.

“I spoke to the owners of it this morning and they stated very clearly that it’s going to be a marquee that’s open, it’s outdoors, the sides of it will be open completely, social distancing of two metres will be adhered to, all handwash and all facilities will be put in place.

“They are also making sure that microphones that are used are taken away.

“It’s been restricted down to 100 people will attend and keep two metres social distancing,” he said.

“There will be a break every hour and a half or even every hour and 15 minutes,” he added.

The Deputy added that he will give a short speech to kick off the three day festival.

“I’m there for approximately 10, 15 minutes.

“We were booked a year ago, I was speaking to the owners this morning because obviously you have to adhere to all regulations and people’s health and public health is paramount,” he said.

“The marquee that they’re getting will be bigger to make sure that everything is done right, that’s what they told me this morning,” he added.

