Roscommon County Council features as Revenue nets €13m in latest tax haul from defaulters

The Revenue Commissioners has reaped almost €13m in the latest tax haul from defaulters.

The taxman’s latest swoop includes doctors, farmers, publicans, plasterers, a musical instrument maker and Roscommon County Council.

The single biggest settlement made with the Revenue Commissioners during the three months to the end of September was for €2.58m.

That was made by the Westenra Arms Hotel Ltd in Monaghan town.

The company behind the hotel is owned by another firm called Corvalley Enterprises, which is in turn owned by shareholders including Seamus McEnaney and other members of his family, and Padraig Hegarty.

The settlement was made on foot of a Revenue investigation and was for the under-declaration of PAYE, PRSI, USC and VAT.

The next largest settlement in the latest quarter was for €1.8m. It was made by Patrick Abbot, a plasterer, of Ard na Greine, in Tullamore in Co Offaly.

It was a Revenue audit case and was for the non-declaration of VAT. The settlement included almost €867,000 in tax, €334,000 in interest, and €650,000 in interest.

Restaurateur Patrick Hyland made a €75,000 settlement in relation to his popular Pig & Heifer deli outlet at City Quay in Dublin. That was for the under-declaration of VAT.

Roscommon County Council was hit to the tune of €456,000 following a Revenue audit case for the under-declaration of VAT. It included €342,000 in tax owed, interest of €13,000 and penalties of €101,000.

The Revenue Commissioners said that 25 of the most recent cases were for amounts of more than €100,000, of which five exceeded €500,000, and two exceeded €1m.

As of the end of September, €3.4m in settlements was outstanding. The Revenue Commissioners said it “vigorously pursues” collection and enforcement of unpaid settlements.

The Revenue Commissioners also secured fines through the courts totalling almost €381,000 against people who had committed a tax or duty offence, such as failing to file a tax return, smuggling cigarettes, or using marked fuel.

One of the most high profile cases was that of Bassam Naser, a doctor of Sutton, Co Dublin. H

e was jailed for 16 months during the summer for having failed to pay almost €100,000 in income tax. The court was told that Mr Naser had a hidden bank account into which he had lodged 1,686 cheques received from patients who had attended his clinic.

Kerry Airport was fined €2,500 for misusing marked fuel.

Online Editors