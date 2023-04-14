Rosanna Davison loving life ‘in a bubble’ as she finds ‘a totally new version’ of herself in motherhood

Cystic Fibrosis Ireland ambassador Rosanna Davison with twins Ben and Sarah Healy (5), from Portmarnock, during the launch of the charity's 65 Roses Day at Herbert Park, Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney

Rosanna Davison has spoken about the demands of juggling three children under four and how she grappled with rediscovering her identity.

Ms Davison had her daughter Sophia (3) via a gestational surrogate in November 2019 and then naturally conceived her twin boys, who were born just one year later.

She said she’s been in a “total bubble”, having had them so close together, and parenting three babies during lockdown made it extra intense.

“I absolutely love it, I really do. But I was only saying to someone this morning how I was determined that I wouldn’t change my life or my identity when my daughter came along, that she’d just slot into our lives. And to a certain extent, that can happen but when there’s more than one baby, you do completely change,” she said.

“I’ve forgotten who I used to be and what I used to do at the weekends and what we did with our time before. And you just become a totally new version of yourself. But I really like the new me and the person I’ve become.

“But it’s an odd feeling, a loss of sense of self-identity. But I absolutely love being a mum.”

And as she approaches the one-year anniversary of her Ukrainian surrogate, Anastasiia Berezan’s, arrival here, Ms Davison said she is so “proud” of how well she has settled into Irish life.

Anastasiia managed to flee the occupied city of Kherson with her daughter Mailana and partner last year.

She spent two months travelling from Ukraine through Poland and Germany before arriving in Ireland on April 24 last year where she was welcomed by Ms Davison and her family. She had kept in close contact with the mum-of-one after the invasion as she prayed for her safety.

She said Anastasiia and her family are “really enjoying life here” and have regular playdates with Sofia and her twin boys with husband Wes Quirke, Oscar and Hugo (2).

“They’re here almost a year now. I only saw her last weekend. They came over to ours to do a lovely Easter treasure hunt with their little girl. They just seem to be really enjoying Ireland and their work,” she told the Irish Independent.

“Their little girl is loving school so I’m delighted. I’m really proud of how well they have settled in. They have just got on with it. They have really built up their independence now. They have a car and full-time jobs and they’re learning English so it’s great.”

Since becoming a parent, Rosanna has also been keen to highlight causes like Cystic Fibrosis Ireland’s 65 Roses Day. Taking place today, 65 Roses Day aims to raise funds for CFI which needs €350,000 annually from public donations.

As an ambassador for CFI, Rosanna said she was “hugely honoured” to support its work.

“I was really struck by the statistic that Ireland has the highest rate of CF per capita in the world,” she said. “I felt that I was in a position to bring more attention to 65 Roses Day.​

“It makes me feel so grateful to have three healthy children as well.”

People can donate online at www.65Roses.ie or by buying a purple rose today from Dunnes Stores and other outlets.