Rosanna Davison: ‘It’s our duty to look after Ukrainian women who gave birth to Irish citizens through surrogacy’

Blogger Niamh O’Sullivan and Rosanna Davison launch the Pups in the Park festival, which takes place at Malahide Castle and Gardens in Dublin on Saturday, April 30 and Sunday, May 1. Photo: Brian McEvoy

Rosanna Davison has spoken about how she feels it was her “duty” to have invited her Ukrainian surrogate to live with her and her family.

When the invasion first broke out last February, she reached out to the Ukrainian woman who had her first child Sophia (2) via gestational surrogacy in November 2019.

Ms Davison asked her surrogate to come and stay with Sophia and twins Hugo and Oscar (1) but shortly after, the woman’s home city of Kherson was surrounded and she has been trapped there ever since.

“There is no update on her. The city is still under Russian control and they haven’t been allowed to leave but she is fine, it doesn’t seem to have been as badly hit as other places,” Ms Davison said.

“Mentally, she’s doing OK. She’s such a strong person, as Ukrainian people are, and she has a little girl to stay strong for. I think it’s almost become a way of life for her.

“A lot of people have been going out to protest so she’s been involved in them when she can. It just feels like it’s been going on forever at this stage.”

She was speaking after Cathy Wheatley of Irish Families Through Surrogacy managed to bring her own surrogate, Ivana Holub, and her three children over to live with her. She is now adjusting to Irish life as she settles into Ms Wheatley’s family farm in Wicklow where she lives with husband Kevin and their twins Ted and Elsie (2).

Ms Davison, who knows Ms Wheatley, commended her for bringing her surrogate and her family to safety and she has extended an open invite to her own surrogate, whose identity she has never disclosed.

“I think it’s great. A lot of Irish families who have had babies born via surrogacy have been trying to get their surrogates out,” she said.

“I suppose if any Ukrainian woman who has given birth to an Irish citizen then I feel like it’s our duty to be able to look after them now. I’m still hopeful she will come over.

“She knows she’s absolutely welcome to come at any point. She may decide she wants to stay or it’s not the country for her and we just don’t know what will happen – if there’s any end to this madness.”

As part of her efforts to support the Ukrainian refugees, she recently donated supplies to the store on Clarendon Street, Palyanytsya which was opened by the Art of Coffee owner Ruslan Mocharskyy.

“I’m so proud of Ireland and the work of the Irish people, welcoming them all in and the shop was such a good idea. It’s a great way of looking after the Ukrainian families who have come here,” Ms Davison added.

“I dropped in loads of stuff at the beginning of the war into his coffee shop in Dun Laoghaire, so I’m getting another load ready.”

Ms Davison was speaking as she helped launch the first-ever Pups in the Park festival at Malahide Castle in Dublin from April 30 to May 1 in partnership with the DSPCA.