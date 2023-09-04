Rosaleen McDonagh (3) who died in Co Laois crash was born ‘a beautiful little angel’, funeral hears

It is the second funeral for a toddler killed on Irish roads in the past week

The funeral mass for Rosaleen McDonagh (3), who died after she was struck by a car in a housing estate in Co Laois last week, today heard that she had an “infectious” smile and that “loving her was a great pleasure”.

Pink flowers and Peppa Pig balloons surrounded the three-year-old’s white coffin at SS Peter and Paul’s Church in Portlaoise today, where her funeral mass took place before she was laid to rest at St Joseph’s Cemetery, Mountmellick.

It is the second funeral for a toddler killed on Irish roads in the last week.

The Requiem Mass for Tom Reilly (3) and his grandparents Bridget and Thomas Reilly, who died in a fatal collision in Co Tipperary last Tuesday night, took place yesterday.

The car the family were travelling in crashed near Cashel less than 24 hours before Rosaleen McDonagh died in Co Laois.

Mourners were today asked to pray for the McDonagh and McCarthy families, including grieving parents Bernard and Victoria and siblings Bernie, Julia, Valerie, Priscilla and Jolene, great grandparents and grandparents.

A prayer was said “for all who have lost children” and “for all children who have passed away too soon so that they may shine as bright stars in the heavenly kingdom, bringing light and love who have gone before them”.

Mourners heard in a poem that she was “born a beautiful little angel, a precious gorgeous little child” who had an “infectious smile” and many loving relatives and friends.

“Her parents named her Rosaleen – but for short they call her Rosie – was sitting on a loved one’s lap, she would cuddle up nice and cosy. Her eyes bright like diamonds, that smile infectious, a little girl too good for this world,” the poem read.

Those gathered at her funeral mass were told that she “adored” her parents and was “a treasure” to her sisters and brothers.

“Her grandparents adored her too, loving her was a great pleasure,” mourners heard.

“Rosaleen, your grandmothers, your grandfathers, your mommy, your daddy, your aunties and uncles and all your relatives, love you very much, our Rosie.”

Tributes continue to pour in to remember the toddler and pay condolences to her family.

"I wish I had words to lighten your agony but sometimes words are just not enough,” one wrote.

"Please accept my deepest condolences on the loss of your little girl Rosaleen. You are all in my thoughts and prayers.”

Another said: “In the arms of the Angels, little Rosie will be forever three. So sad no words will suffice.

"The only consolation is that on lonely days in the rustle of the trees, in the fall of the rain, and the heat of the sun she will be there beside you all.

"As you walk through life, there will be always that gentle little touch of this little Angel to protect you and give you peace. In that heavenly protection and peace may you find consolation.”

One wrote: “From one mother to another, I am truly sorry for the unimaginable loss of your beautiful daughter Rosie.

"To her father, brother and sisters, and all who loved her, please accept my sincere sympathy. I will pray for you all to find the strength to carry on. May Rosie rest in heaven and look after you all.”