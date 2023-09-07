Rory McIlroy makes dream come true for boy with brain tumour as they go putting at K Club

‘Helping out the Make-A-Wish charity is one of the best things you can do in life’

Rory McIlroy made a wish come true for a young boy with a brain tumour during the pro-am for the Horizon Irish Open at the K Club.

The world number two golfer received a request from Make-A-Wish Ireland, the tournament’s official charity, asking if Michael Horgan (7) could meet his hero.

So McIlroy collected Michael on the ninth tee and drove him in a buggy to his ball, then allowed the youngster to use his range-finder to tell him the yardage to the pin.

The four-time Major winner missed his birdie putt – but he was determined to make it a special occasion, and handed Michael his own bespoke putter so he could hit a few putts himself.

“I’ve done a few different things over the years with Make-A-Wish and with different children’s charities, and it’s always been very fulfilling to be able to do it,” said McIlroy, who signed the head cover of Michael’s new club.

“But I think when you’ve got a child yourself… I feel very fortunate that we have a healthy little girl who’s very happy.

“There’s a lot of people in the world who would give up everything to have what we have in terms of a healthy child.

“It puts a lot of things in perspective, and just makes you very grateful for what you have.”

The pair hugged as they parted, with McIlroy crying out to his new friend: “Europe for the Ryder Cup, Ireland for the World Cup!”

Rory McIlroy practices ahead of the Irish Open

McIlroy will have a chance to raise much-needed funds for Make-A-Wish Ireland in this week’s $6m event.

A grand total of nearly €121,000 was raised at last year’s Irish Open, and the Birdies for Wishes campaign – which helped raise €37,000 – will return this year alongside several other fundraising initiatives.

Tournament sponsor Horizon has pledged to donate €150 for every birdie and €300 for every eagle across the four tournament rounds on the 18th hole at the K Club in Straffan, Co Kildare.

In addition, the company will donate €5,000 if a player makes an albatross on the 18th hole.

Former Ryder Cup captain Pádraig Harrington is a Make-A-Wish Ireland ambassador, and he’s donating €500 for every birdie and €1,000 for every eagle he makes.

“I’ve been an ambassador for Make-a-Wish here in Ireland for a good while,” Harrington said.

“We’re in a position to do incredibly well at the golf course. I think a lot of players have their own foundations and do a lot of support.

“Some of the reason is we give back is because we’re in such a great position. With Make-a-Wish, like a couple of the charities I work with, when you actually do something with them it can be quite dramatic.

“You have a child who is terminally ill or very ill, and that can be difficult, but when you do it, you just gain so much yourself from being there and helping out and helping a family, and you just realise how privileged you are.

“It’s one of the best things you can do in life, to help out like that.

Another Irish star, Seamus Power, a touring professional for the K Club, is also planning to make a donation, even though he is out injured.