Rory McIlroy announces birth of baby daughter Poppy

RORY McIlroy and his wife Erica Stoll have announced the birth of their daughter, who they have named Poppy.

The Northern Ireland golfer made the announcement on Twitter, writing: “Poppy Kennedy McIlroy, born August 31, 12.15pm.

“She is the absolute love of our lives. Mother and baby are doing great. Massive thank you to all the staff at Jupiter Medical Center and Dr Sasha Melendy for their amazing care.”

Poppy Kennedy McIlroy, born August 31st, 12:15pm. She is the absolute love of our lives. Mother and baby are doing great. Massive thank you to all the staff at Jupiter Medical Center and Dr Sasha Melendy for their amazing care â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/IwFeGf8rod — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) September 3, 2020

The Co Down sportsman has played with a great deal of flair lately but had to deal with the cancellation of the PGA Tour due to Covid-19.

But the happy baby news will have more than made up for that.

The news that the couple were expecting their first child had only been announced recently.

The 31-year-old and his caddie Harry Diamond - also a long term friend - were ready to take the call on the course should Erica’s waters break.

But luckily he was on hand to be by her side, as Erica welcomed little Poppy into the world.

McIlroy told The Golf Channel recently: “I didn’t think it was something that I particularly needed to share out there.

“It’s a private matter but we’re really excited and can’t wait for her to get here.”

McIlroy met American Erica when she was working for PGA of America. They married at a ceremony at Ashworth Castle in Co Mayo in 2017.

Online Editors