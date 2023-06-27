Rory Deegan (22) who drowned in Greece was from well-known Laois family

A young Irishman who drowned in a swimming pool in Greece was from a well-known family in Co Laois and his death leaves the local community in shock at ‘the terrible news’, a local councillor has said.

Rory Deegan, (22), from Culahill in Co Laois, was found unresponsive in the water on Sunday night on the Greek island of Zakynthos.

It has been reported in Greek media that despite the efforts of a lifeguard who administered CPR, Mr Deegan was pronounced dead upon arrival at Zakynthos Hospital.

It’s understood the tragic youngster was on a summer holiday break with friends.

Zakynthos

“This terrible news came through yesterday evening. The family run a supermarket in Urlingford, Kilkenny,” local Fine Gael Councillor John King said.

“His family are very well respected in the local community and involved in GAA circles. They are from a farming and business background.

“I want to sympathise with the family at this very difficult time, they have the support of everyone in the local and wider community.

“Nobody wants news like this coming through the door. The biggest fear and all parents of children will say the same, they want them to go safe and come home safe,” Cllr King added.

Mr Deegan is a past pupil of Colaiste Mhuire in Johnstown and was a student at the Technological University of Shannon in Limerick city.

Local councillor James Kelly stated that “the community are in complete shock at Rory’s passing. Rory was a young man who went out with three other friends to Greece to get some work for the summer when he was on holidays from college. This tragedy has brought huge shock in the community’’.

Cllr Kelly added ‘’the community in Culahill and Durrow will rally around the family and will mourn with them at this sad time’’.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that it is providing consular assistance to the family.

Mr Deegan is survived by parents Joe and Diane as well as brothers Conor, Barry, Ross and Jack and sister Rachel. Funeral details have yet to be announced.