Rory Best sets off on 300km walk from Aviva Stadium to raise money for the Cancer Fund for Children

Rory Best set off from the Aviva Stadium this morning on a 300-kilometre walk to Mayo to raise funds for a new respite centre in Cong. The centre Daisy Lodge will help support children and families who are dealing with cancer. Rory was joined by his wife Jodie and his children, as well as celebrities and rugby stars as he set off on the 10-day walk. This is the second time the former Ireland captain has embarked on Rory's Miles 2 Mayo after completing the first walk in 2021.