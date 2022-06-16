| 21.9°C Dublin

Roof of industrial premises caves in as large blaze breaks out in Carlow town

Seoirse Mulgrew

A significant fire has broken out at a premises in Carlow and is causing poor visibility in the area.

Gardaí and emergency services are currently attending the scene of a fire that occurred at the Oglesby and Butler premises on the O’Brien Road in Carlow town.

The road has been closed from the Dublin Road Roundabout to the Hacketstown Roundabout.

It is understood that the roof of the premises has caved in and staff have been evacuated.

A plume of smoke rising from the blaze can be seen for miles around the fire.

Carlow County Council said the blaze has taken place at Oglesby and Butler, which manufactures, exports, and sells gas powered hand tools worldwide.

"Due to a significant fire at Oglesby and Butler on the O’Brien Road, there may be a loss of pressure/water loss while the fire is being dealt with,” the council said.

The pressure or water loss is expected to last until about 8pm.

More to follow...

