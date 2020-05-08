| 10°C Dublin

Ronan keeps pushing the boundaries, whether we like it or not

Johnny Ronan. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand

Johnny Ronan. Photo: Tony Gavin

Amy Molloy Twitter Email

In a testimonial to property developer Johnny Ronan, China's former ambassador to Ireland described him as someone with a "vision to always push boundaries".

This week a video of the business tycoon joking in a Cape Town bar in February about the coronavirus, which originated in China and has claimed more than 4,600 lives there, went viral, prompting an apology from Ronan after it sent social media into a frenzy.

Ronan, who infamously sent out a press release announcing the end of his "romantic relationship" with former 'Xposé' presenter Glenda Gilson, is sometimes accused of pushing boundaries too far.