Ronan Keating’s older brother Ciaran (50s) killed in tragic car accident

Ronan Keating’s older brother, Ciaran, has died after a car accident near Swinford, Co Mayo yesterday afternoon.

It is understood that Mr Keating, aged in his 50s, from Louisburgh, was travelling with his wife, Ann Marie, to watch their son, Ruairí, play for Cork City in an evening premier league clash with Sligo Rovers, when the collision with another vehicle occurred at around 3.35pm.

He suffered fatal injuries in the crash on the N5 at Ballymiles on a stretch of road known as an accident black-spot where gardaí often deploy speed cameras.

His wife Ann Marie, a secondary teacher, was taken to Mayo University Hospital for treatment for injuries which are understood to be non-life threatening.

The male driver of the second vehicle is receiving treatment in hospital for serious injuries.

Also hospitalised was a male passenger in the second vehicle.

Mr Keating’s son Ruairí started the match for Cork City against Sligo Rovers at the showgrounds but was replaced at half-time.

Ciaran Keating and his family relocated from Dublin to Mayo around 15 years ago and his death has caused widespread shock and sorrow in the area.

He is understood to have worked as a car salesman and previously ran Maxwells bar in Lecanvey.

Apart from his own family and Ronan, Ciaran is survived by one sister, Linda, and two brothers, Gerard and Gary.

In a statement Cork City FC said: “All at Cork City FC are deeply saddened at the passing of Ciaran Keating, father of our player Ruairí Keating. We extend our deepest sympathies to Ruairí and the entire Keating family at this exceptionally difficult time. May he rest in peace. We ask that the family’s privacy be respected at this difficult time. Funeral arrangements will be confirmed in due course.”

Councillor John O’Malley also offered his condolences to Mr Keating's family.

“Everyone is shocked and saddened by the awful news.

"He was highly regarded by all who knew him here and we are thinking of his wife and children and his extended family.”

Christy Hyland, an Independent member of Mayo County Council, commented today: “Our sympathy goes out to all the Keating family. Ciaran’s death is truly shocking”.

The coroner for Mayo has been notified and a post mortem is to take place later.

A technical examination of the scene was conducted by garda forensic collision investigators yesterday evening and the road has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Swinford Garda Station on (094) 925 2990, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.