Ronan Keating to sing at the funeral of brother Ciarán in Co Mayo today

The Mass book at the funeral of Ciarán Keating. Photo: Steve Humphreys

BOYZONE star Ronan Keating will sing at the funeral of his brother Ciarán in Co Mayo today.

Father-of-three Ciarán Keating – a popular car salesman – was travelling with his wife Annemarie on Saturday when their car was involved in a collision with another vehicle near Swinford, Co. Mayo

His younger brother Ronan, who will be joined in mourning by his wife Storm at the service in St Patrick’s Church, Louisburg, Co Mayo, is expected to perform ‘This is your song’ at the service.

The Mass booklet features a picture collage documenting Mr Keating’s life, including pictures with his family, as well as his late mother Marie Keating

Ciaraán Keating suffered fatal injuries in the crash on the N5 at Ballymiles. Annemarie, a secondary school teacher, was taken to Mayo University Hospital for treatment for injuries that are understood to be non-life threatening.

They were travelling to watch their son Ruairí tog out for Cork City against Sligo Rovers in a League of Ireland soccer game at the time.

The male driver of the second vehicle is receiving treatment in hospital for serious injuries.

Ciarán (57) is survived by his wife; their three children, Conall, Ruairí, and Aisling; his sister Linda; brothers Gerard, Gary and Ronan, and extended family members.