Ronan Keating to run 100km in support of cancer charity on 25th anniversary of mum’s death

Glenda Gilson among the famous faces who will run 100KM in 30 Days in June Picture: Photocall Ireland — © Photocall Ireland

Ronan Keating and a host of celebrities will take part in a 100km challenge this summer in aid of the Marie Keating Foundation.

The Boyzone star (46) will run 100km across the 30 days of June to mark the 25th anniversary of his mother Marie's death from breast cancer. He will be joined by his wife Storm, daughter Missy and son Jack.

The Keating family set up the foundation following Marie’s death in 1998 at the age of 51 following a breast cancer diagnosis that she received in 1996.

A number of famous faces will also take part in the challenge, including Dancing with the Stars Judge Arthur Gourounlian and broadcasters Glenda Gilson, Norah Casey and Anna Daly.

Keating said early detection of breast cancer is “crucial” and can save lives.

“We lost Mum 25 years ago, she was just 51. Mum’s cancer was one of the most curable forms of breast cancer but unfortunately, she didn’t know enough about it,” he said.

“So much money has been raised by so many people over the last three years and the Marie Keating Foundation are very grateful to be the chosen charity for the 2023 100k in 30 Days challenge, and we will do all we can to make this the best year yet.”

Originally set up to raise information and awareness about breast cancer, the Marie Keating Foundation provides information on all types of cancer and supports both men and women through diagnosis and treatment.

This year marks the fourth year of the event and to date over €4m has been raised for breast cancer services in Ireland, including a new clinical trial centre in the Breast Centre at Beaumont Hospital.

The 100K in 30 Days initiative, which is sponsored by Sherry FitzGerald, was launched by Co Louth couple Niall Carroll and Cara McAdam in 2020 after Cara was diagnosed with breast cancer.

The CEO of the Marie Keating Foundation and breast cancer survivor Liz Yeates said a number of services will benefit from this year’s event including the community nursing service and schools' cancer awareness programme.

Registration for the event, which takes place across the month of June, is now open.

Organisers have called on runners, walkers, wheelchair users, families, colleagues, schools, community groups and sports teams, in Ireland or abroad, to take part.