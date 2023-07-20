Ronan Keating performs at funeral of brother Ciarán: ‘I shouldn’t be singing it in these circumstances but here we are’

The Mass book at the funeral of Ciarán Keating. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Singer Ronan Keating and family approaching St. Patricks Church in Louisburgh Co Mayo for his brother Ciarán Keating's funeral mass today. Picture: Steve Humphreys

Singer Ronan Keating, followed by his wife Storm, carries the coffin of his brother Ciarán Keating to St. Patricks Church in Louisburgh Co Mayo after he was tragically killed in a car crash. Picture: Steve Humphreys

Ciarán Keating has been described as the family’s “hero” at this funeral mass in Co Mayo today.

The brother of Boyzone star Ronan and father-of-three – a popular car salesman – was travelling with his wife Annemarie on Saturday when their car was involved in a collision with another vehicle near Swinford, Co Mayo.

His younger brother Ronan performed ‘This is your song’ at the service and dedicated it to his brother.

Before he started singing, Ronan said: “Ciarán and Annemarie, you’ve done a spectacular job. Three incredible human beings – your strength over the last few days has been so incredible and you have made your dad very proud.

“This song was written 25 years ago when we lost our mum. I shouldn’t be singing it in these circumstances but here we are.”

Ciarán’s son Ruairí said his father was the entire family's “rock and leader”.

A number of symbols were brought to the altar to represent Ciarán’s life including a remote control to represent his love for movies, a tankard glass to reflect his love for a pint and his comfort when at home in front of the fire, a golf club to symbolise his love and passion for the game, a Torquay United jersey to reflect his love of football, a BBQ spatula, his tool kit and a family picture.

His father Gerry welcomed mourners from near and far and thanked them for making the journey to Mayo.

Ciarán’s son Conall said he had to make the “most difficult speech” about his “beloved dad”.

He thanked people for their cards and messages of support during this time.

“My mam and dad have been together for 41 years, both of them were born in Dublin overlooking Dublin Bay. They fell in love with the west of Ireland and decided to raise their family overlooking Clew Bay,” he said.

“They got married August 17, 1992, and had many, many years of joy and happiness and then four years ago, they became grandparents – their proudest title. Four grandchildren and one on the way.

“So many things we wanted to do with him, he has been taken from us far too soon, our lives have been changed forever and our hearts are broken.

“He had the kindest heart, he wanted to help even when he didn’t know how. He was gifted, funny, talented, honest, loving, genuine and brave. He worked hard all his life and would do anything for anyone.

“I wish we had more time. He was a great man and I am honoured to call him my dad. He will be remembered forever and carried with us for the rest of our lives.”

Ronan was joined in mourning at the service in St Patrick’s Church, Louisburg, by his wife Storm, son Jack and daughter Missy.

Former Boyzone singer Keith Duffy was also in attendance.

The Mass booklet features a picture collage documenting Mr Keating’s life, including pictures with his family, as well as his late mother Marie Keating

Ciarán Keating suffered fatal injuries in the crash on the N5 at Ballymiles. Annemarie, a secondary school teacher, was taken to Mayo University Hospital for treatment for injuries that are understood to be non-life threatening.

They were travelling to watch their son Ruairí tog out for Cork City against Sligo Rovers in a League of Ireland soccer game at the time.

The male driver of the second vehicle is receiving treatment in hospital for serious injuries.

Ciarán (57) is survived by his wife; their three children, Conall, Ruairí, and Aisling; his sister Linda; brothers Gerard, Gary and Ronan, and extended family members.