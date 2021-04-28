The vaccination roll-out has been hit with a significant shortfall in the delivery of the first batches of the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine after it was given the all-clear to be used in people aged over 50.

Around 40,800 doses were due to arrive this month but this is now likely to be just over 26,000 when a second reduced delivery arrives next week.

The deficit comes after the National Immunisation Advisory Committee’s (Niac) recommendations across a range of areas covering Covid-19 vaccines were given the go-ahead yesterday.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin insisted the updated advice allows the vaccination roll-out to move “full steam ahead”.

He said that “significant volumes of vaccines” are due in the coming weeks and months which would allow the Government to meet the target to have 80pc of adults vaccinated by the end of June.

The range of recommendations from Niac included the go-ahead for the use of both the Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines in people aged 50 and over.

Pregnant women between 14 and 36 weeks’ gestation will be offered a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine after discussion with their obstetric specialist.

Niac made the decision after real-world data on the roll-out of the vaccine to pregnant women showed no impact on the foetus or on the expectant mother.

However, at least 840 pregnant women have got Covid-19 between January and March and there have been seven cases of Covid placentitis where the placenta became infected with the virus.

They have an increased risk of stillbirth or miscarriage.

The risk of Covid-related stillbirth is 8.3 per 1,000 compared with 2.8 per 1,000 pre-pandemic.

Niac recommended no change in the four-week gap between doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

It said that for the over-50s who have already received a first dose of AstraZeneca, and those under 50 years at very high or high risk of severe Covid disease, they are recommended to receive their second dose 12 weeks later.

Under-50s who received AstraZeneca and who do not have a very high or high risk of severe Covid disease are recommended to have their second AstraZeneca dose 16 weeks after the first dose.

This is to allow for the assessment of emerging evidence regarding the risk and benefits of the second dose of this vaccine.

People under 50 who do not have a weakened immune system and who got a laboratory-confirmed case of Covid-19 six months previously need only one dose of either Pfizer or Moderna.

This is because some studies show the same response in recently recovered people and those who did not have the infection and got two doses.

The HSE said yesterday that it will be considering the recommendations over the coming days with a view to implementing them as soon as is practicable.

Asked if there were enough vaccinators to deal with the expected increase in doses, a spokeswoman said that more than 1,000 vaccinators have been hired to date, with 3,600 completed applications in so far, between national and local campaigns.

“We will scale up as we need them. And of course the number of vaccinators hired is over and above the current vaccination workforce of healthcare staff who have done the vaccinations since January.

“So it isn’t the whole vaccination workforce, it is over and above the hospital doctors, nurses, GPs and others in the system who are doing it already.

“Existing vaccinators will continue to support, where possible, the roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccination pogramme at local level across all sites identified.”

The spokeswoman said the vaccinators work “as a part of multi-disciplinary teams delivering a national coordinated approach to the roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccination programme”.

“All community vaccination centres have confirmed sufficient whole-time equivalents.”

Irish Independent