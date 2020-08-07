Roll-out of National Broadband Plan hit by Covid-19 pandemic

THE roll-out of the National Broadband Plan (NBP) has been hit by the Covid-19 pandemic the new government has been told.

Recruitment and accommodation difficulties for contractors caused by the coronavirus emergency are among the issues raised by Department of Communications officials for new minister Eamon Ryan.

The goal of the NBP is to ensure every home, school and business in Ireland - regardless how remote or rural - has access to high speed broadband.

The project has been hit by delays and controversy in recent years.

Read More

But the contract for delivering the NBP was signed last November with National Broadband Ireland (NBI) which has been incorporated with the specific purpose of delivering the network to the so-called intervention area.

Under the plans all counties are to see premises passed in the first two years and more than 90pc of premises in the State are to have access to high speed broadband within the next four years.

The briefing for Mr Ryan says that the Department is exploring with NBI the feasibility of accelerating the roll out for premises not due to be connected until year six and seven of the plan.

Key subcontractors - Eir, eNet, Actavo and KN Circet - are said to have commenced planning and development on behalf of NBI.

The target by the end of next year is to pass approximately 115,000 premises, with 70,000 - 100,000 passed each year thereafter until rollout is completed.The first fibre to the home connection is expected to be made in the last quarter of 2020.

There are also to be 300 public wifi Broadband Connection Points (BCPs) in the first year of the plan to help people work remotely prior to their homes being connected.

The officials said that deployment activities related to the NBP have continued "in line with the advice provided by Government and the HSE during the COVID-19 event, and key mobilisation and design activities continue to be progressed."

However, they also add that "Covid-19 has impacted the delivery of the NBP Programme".

Areas affected include the "efficiency of the design process and the development of the operational environment processes and tools".

Another issue is the availability of accommodation for contractors across Ireland.

Access to islands and some buildings such as schools/GAA centres has also been impacted as has the speed of delivery of supplies from overseas.

The recruitment of personnel is said to be "more difficult online".

The officials add: "mitigation measures, where available, have been taken to minimise the impact."

Read More

Online Editors