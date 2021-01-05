Roll-out of coronavirus vaccine delayed in two HSE-run nursing homes

The HSE's Liam Woods said 'the vaccine is there and in supply'. Photo: Colin Keegan/Collins

The scheduled roll-out of the vaccine to HSE-run nursing homes in Dublin failed to go ahead despite growing fears about the impact of the third wave of the virus on people over 65.

The HSE was earmarked to send a vaccination team to Raheny Community Nursing Unit on Harmonstown Road and to Hollybrook Lodge at St James’s Hospital.

However, it failed to go ahead although both Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and HSE chief Paul Reid indicated the nursing-home residents and staff would benefit from the first Pfizer BioNTech doses from yesterday.

The HSE did not elaborate on the reasons why and its director of acute hospitals, Liam Woods, said they will be vaccinated this week.

“There is an aspect of consent for individuals to comply with. The vaccine is there and in supply and we are in a position to do that. It will be happening.”

Asked if other nursing homes will face delays, he said: “It is very early days and there is a lot of training going on. I don’t see it as significant that there is a delay as such. It’s a very significant start in the last week.”

Under the schedule for the administration of the vaccine, a number of private nursing homes are listed to receive it on Thursday.

The HSE said vaccinations will take place “as planned” and by the end of the week it is expected to have given the first dose to 35,000 people.

“We will be holding some stock back until our next delivery date and then plan to continue the process the following week.”

The plan is to do a six-week rolling programme throughout all 582 nursing home locations, making two separate visits three weeks apart.

When asked who was in charge of the vaccination programme, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said the ultimate responsibility is with the minister and it is delegated to the HSE. Just 4,000 people have received the vaccine already, most of whom are staff in hospitals.

GPs are increasingly concerned they have received no timeline for when they are getting the vaccine despite the risks they face during the current surge.

Dr Ruairi Hanley, a GP in Co Meath, wrote to the minister about the delay and said they had been given a “vague assurance” they would get the vaccine but no timetable.

In a message to GPs yesterday, Dr Denis McCauley of the Irish Medical Organisation and Dr Nuala O’Connor of the Irish College of General Practitioners said: “There are a number of logistical issues involved given the nature of the Pfizer vaccine which is the only vaccine currently available and we hope to be in a position to communicate further by the end of this week.

“We understand the frustrations around this and we can assure you, we are working hard to develop an equitable and speedy programme.”

Meanwhile, Prof Karina Butler, chair of the National Immunisation Advisory Committee, said health authorities here will not be following the UK in extending the gap between the administration of the first and second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

It has been decided in the UK to administer all first doses and extend the length of time between doses beyond three weeks to 12 weeks, due to rising levels of the virus.

The committee found no evidence to support altering the schedule but the matter will be kept under review as more is known about the vaccine when it is rolled out among the wider population, she added.

