Rogue roofer who conned pensioner out of €850 is still active

A rogue tradesman whose activities were highlighted last month after he conned a pensioner out of an €850 deposit for repairing a roof is still targeting old people.

Gardaí in Dublin are investigating a recent incident in which an elderly couple were conned out of a “significant amount of cash” by the same suspect involved in the roof repair scam in Ranelagh.

“He is now going by a different name, but his modus operandi is very similar and the physical description of him tallies with the earlier crime,” a source said.

The latest victims are said to be “deeply upset” as gardaí continue to hunt for the organised gang behind the scam.

There has been a significant increase nationwide in bogus tradesman ripping off householders since the pandemic lockdowns ended.

Officers typically investigate these types of crimes as theft and deception offences in which it is usual for elderly people to be targeted.

The recent victims in Ranelagh are customers of Allianz, and it is understood the insurance company is working with gardaí on both cases.

Officers from Donnybrook and Sundrive Road garda stations will run a joint investigation into the crimes.

The investigation has been helped by the fact gardaí have details of the vehicle used by the fraudster as well as phone numbers and access to a website allegedly linked to the gang who are understood to be from Munster but based in Dublin.

The first victim told the Irish Independent last month: “I feel outraged, disgusted and sickened about this and I am determined that no one else should be a victim of this individual.”

However, in the weeks since, there have been more victims.

The pensioner conned out of €850 is appealing to people to be very careful if tradesmen arrive at their doors unannounced and offer to carry out work.

“I would suggest never do business with anyone who calls to your door and always check them out with,” he said.

“Gardaí said anyone who feels uncomfortable answering the door to a stranger should ask the person to leave a card and contact details and tell them you will contact them at a later time.”