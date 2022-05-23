| 9.8°C Dublin

Rogue roofer who conned pensioner out of €850 is still active

Ken Foy

A rogue tradesman whose activities were highlighted last month after he conned a pensioner out of an €850 deposit for repairing a roof is still targeting old people.

Gardaí in Dublin are investigating a recent incident in which an elderly couple were conned out of a “significant amount of cash” by the same suspect involved in the roof repair scam in Ranelagh.

