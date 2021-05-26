Roderic O'Gorman appointed Green Party director of elections for Dublin Bay South by-election

Minister for Children Roderic O'Gorman has been appointed as director of elections for the upcoming Dublin Bay South by-election by the Green Party.

The nominees to represent the Green Party in the by-election are Lord Mayor of Dublin Hazel Chu and councillor Claire Byrne.

A selection convention to decide the Green Party candidate is due to be held on June 4. No date has yet been set for the by-election.

The by-election was triggered when former Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy resigned his Dáíl seat earlier this month to pursue a career in international relations.

Mr O’Gorman said he was “delighted” to be appointed as director of elections and said the Green Party were “lucky to have two strong candidates seeking selection”.

“Whoever is chosen, I know that Green members are fired up and ready to get out on the campaign trail,” Minister O’Gorman said.

"This election will send a strong signal on what government priorities must be over the coming years. In Government, the Green Party is delivering climate action, social justice, and more liveable towns and cities. We'll be seeking the voters' backing for this vision - just as they did in this constituency last year,” the Minister said.

Party leader Minister Eamon Ryan said it was a reflection of the Green Party’s “strength and diversity” that two “such outstanding female candidates” were seeking the nomination.

“The fact that we have two candidates with such impressive track records speaks to the strength-in-depth that exists in the Green Party.

“Both Claire and Hazel have worked tirelessly on Dublin City Council to make our capital a better place to live and work in. I have no doubt that whoever wins will continue this work in Dáil Éireann for the people of Dublin Bay South,” Minister Ryan said.

Among the challengers to the Green Party hopefuls are Fine Gael’s James Geoghegan, Fianna Fáil’s Deirdre Conroy, Labour’s Ivana Bacik, Independent Councillor Mannix Flynn, Brigid Purcell of People Before Profit and a Sinn Féin candidate yet to be announced.