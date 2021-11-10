Rod Stewart snaps up keys for new pad in ‘gorgeous’ Ireland

Don’t be surprised if you see singer Rod Stewart propping up the bar in one of the many watering holes around the Ballsbridge area.

The legendary star (76) has said that he has just bought an apartment in the heart of Dublin 4 near the Aviva stadium and hopes to move in over the next few months.

Sports-mad Stewart, who this week announced a Dublin date in his global tour in 2022, has said that his palatial new property has the added benefit of giving him a birds-eye view of some of the matches.

“If I get out on my balcony, I’m going to see (rugby and football) crowds on a Saturday afternoon. The oceans and beaches, it’s gorgeous,” he said.

The multi-award-winning star told the Daily Telegraph that he has been “looking for a house there for some time” and that he loves the social life over here.

“I love the pubs in Dublin. So I hope to move in during the next six months,” he said.

Given that money is no object for the singer, who’s worth an estimated €300m, he has sparked speculation that he has bought in the Lansdowne Road area of Dublin 4 given its proximity to the sports stadium.

There was huge excitement among his Irish fans this week after he confirmed that he would perform a date in Dublin and one in Belfast next year as part of his The Tears Of Hercules tour.

No stranger to Ireland, he has performed here many times and has taken to the stage previously in venues including the RDS, the 3Arena and Páirc Ui Chaoimh.

As part of his global tour, he will play Dublin's 3Arena on 18 November 2022 and the SSE Arena in Belfast on 20 December, 2022.

In addition to this, he is set to release his 31st studio album, Tears Of Hercules this Friday.

On this album, Stewart has dedicated a song to his father called Touchline paying tribute for nurturing a love of football in him and his siblings, given that he is an ardent Celtic supporter.

He revealed news of his latest album with more than 450,000 followers on Twitter and said the new single is called ‘One More Time and it’s “really good.”

"I've never said this before about any previous efforts, but I believe this is by far my best album in many a year,” he said.

His post was accompanied by a video of him at his sprawling UK home as he walked in his back garden, which showed a huge expanse of land with several goalposts set up around the property.

Stewart has previously spoken about feeling a huge cultural connection with Ireland given his fondness for performing the Irish ballad ‘Grace’, one of his soccer team’s anthems.

He even visited Kilmainham Gaol to get a fuller appreciation of its significance and history as he “did his homework” on its origins.

Stewart’s representative has been contacted for further comment on his Dublin property purchase.