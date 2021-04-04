Rocker Van Zandt tweets support for a united Ireland 

American rock legend and actor Stevie Van Zandt has weighed into the debate on Irish nationalism, stating he hopes the fall-out from Brexit will be a united Ireland.

In a series of posts on his Twitter feed this evening, the guitarist for Bruce Springsteen’s E Street band wrote: “Wouldn’t it be a wonderful ending to a tragic story if Brexit ended up resulting in the unification of the Irelands!”

Despite some comments from the Twitter users, including one poster questioning the appropriateness of his comments on the anniversary of the 1916 Easter Rising, the 70-year-old – who is also well known for his role as Mafia thug Silvio Dante on The Sopranos television series - was taking no prisoners. He shot back: "What are you on about? You a Leaver? Get offa my feed!”

He then rounded off the discussion, by stating: “It’s a tragedy for us globalists who believe in more unions, partnerships, and treaties in a demilitarized, poison free, world of equality, that separates church and state, living in harmony with Mother Earth. Can you dig it?”

