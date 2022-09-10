Rock Against Homelessness: Riptide Movement poised to headline in Dublin

Garth Brooks is not, it transpires, the only gig in Dublin tonight.

The Riptide Movement curate and headline Rock Against Homelessness in aid of Focus Ireland at The Workman’s Club on Wellington Quay in Temple Bar.

Doors are at 7pm and tickets are only €16.50, with all proceeds going to Focus Ireland.

Part of a series of gigs for the homeless that the Sunday Independent newspaper has been putting on for nine years (with acts like Fontaines DC, Imelda May, Hamsandwich, Camille O'Sullivan, Dermot Kennedy, Glen Hansard, Paul Brady and the Boomtown Rats) the show tonight promises to be a fantastic gig while supporting the most vulnerable in our society.

Mal Tuohy, lead singer and guitarist in The Riptide Movement, told Independent.ie ahead of the show: “We're delighted to be a part of this Rock Against Homelessness gig and to support Focus Ireland and all the great work that they do to help people who are homeless and people at risk of homelessness. It's going be a cracking gig.

“We have chosen an eclectic mix of amazing Irish artists to play on the night including renowned singer-Songwriter and storyteller Davie Furey; Meteor Award and Tatler Award Winning Singer-Songwriter Luan Parle, world class soprano and international opera star Celine Byrne; renowned singer-songwriter Shobsy.

“I'll also be playing a few songs from my upcoming solo album 'I Cross This Universe', which I hope to release in early 2023.

“It's been a really busy but great summer for the band with all the festivals, including Electric Picnic last weekend and our nationwide tour which ends at the end of September,” added Tuohy. “So this'Rock Against Homelessness gig will be one of the last times to catch us live this year.

"We'll be stepping back from the live scene for a while to begin working on our sixth studio album which we plan to release in Autumn 2023. So come on in and join us in The Workman's Club tonight for a great night of great music for a great cause.”

Focus Ireland CEO Pat Dennigan told Independent.ie: "I would like to offer a very sincere thanks to the Riptide Movement for once again showing great support for Focus Ireland as the lads have very kindly helped us in the past as well.

"We have to raise over 40pc of our annual budget through fundraising and events such as this so we can always be there when people need a bit of support."

He added: "Our support services and housing are needed now more than ever as sadly; the housing and homeless crisis is getting worse again as the figures have shockingly now hit a record high of over 10,500 people homeless in Ireland.

"It is heartbreaking that there are now over 3,000 children who are homeless, and a lot of their families lost their homes in the rental sector due to rocketing rents, insecurity of tenure and the rising cost of living.

"Rents have now passed the peak of the Celtic Tiger and when linked to the spiralling cost of living this has left many thousands of families and individuals at a tipping point between home and homelessness.”

He said: “I would urge anyone who is worried about their housing situation to contact Focus Ireland and other agencies to seek help. The Rock Against Homelessness concerts are vital for raising funds to help support our work and they also play an important role in raising awareness and getting people talking about the issues."

Tickets for tonight's gig are available at ticketweb.ie now.