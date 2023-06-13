Robust safeguards needed if laws allowing assisted dying introduced, committee hears

Robust safeguards to protect the most vulnerable would need to be in place if any law allowing for assisted dying are introduced here, an Oireachtas was told today.

These include disabled people, people with life-limiting illnesses, people who may be in relationships where coercive control is exerted, and older people.

The call came from the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission at the first sitting of the committee on assisted dying which will sit up to nine months and may or may not make a recommendation to the Dail and the Seanad on the highly sensitive and complex issue.

A senior Department of Justice official said other countries had introduced safeguards with penalties for breaches.

Chief Commissioner, Sinéad Gibney of the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission said the organisation has not come to a decision on whether it is in favour of assisted dying laws.

She told the committee: "In our previous submission to the Justice Committee on the Dying with Dignity Bill, we raised considerable, valid concerns about possible unintended policy consequences – particularly regarding the lack of sufficient safeguards to protect against undue pressure being put on vulnerable groups to avail of assisted dying.

"If we are to consider assisted dying to be an extension of patient-centred care and a humane response to suffering, we must ensure that these groups are robustly protected from pressure or coercion.”

She added: "As legislators, you will fully understand the complexity of creating law, particularly with the need to balance various rights, and therefore the need to avoid the dangers of unintended consequences.

“I particularly emphasise the importance of participation, and the proactive inclusion of the voices and perspectives of our most at risk groups.”

She added: “In 2021 we published our analysis and recommendations to the Oireachtas Committee on Justice on the Dying with Dignity Bill 2020, and we welcome the establishment of this Committee which is specifically focussed on legislating for the very sensitive issue of physician-assisted dying.

"This is not an easy or enviable task. Where assisted dying is discussed in the public sphere, any debate must have the utmost regard for the complexity of the difficult issues being considered and the impact they may have on people’s lives.

"All of us here today recognise the difficulties faced by people living with a life-limiting illness and the suffering they face, especially if they fear a long, painful and protracted death.”

She referred to the case taken by the late campaigner Marie Fleming, who, when in the final stages of multiple sclerosis, went to court to be lawfully assisted to have a peaceful death at a time of her choosing.

“As important human rights issues were raised by this case the court granted our prior body, the Irish Human Rights Commission, permission to appear as Amicus Curiae – friend of the court – in order to assist their deliberations.

“And though her claim was legally rejected, the president of the High Court Mr Justice Nicholas Kearns described her as "in many ways the most remarkable witness which any member of this court has ever been privileged to encounter,” she told the committee chaired by Independent TD, Michael Healy Rae.

As Ireland’s National Human Rights Institution, it’s important that we set out the significant human rights and equality issues, which you, as legislators, will need to be mindful of in your upcoming debates and deliberations.

“These include the right to life, respect for human dignity, personal autonomy and the protection of certain at-risk groups - in particular disabled people, people with life-limiting illnesses, people who may be in relationships where coercive control is exerted, and older people."

She said: “We’re particularly concerned with the active participation of disabled people in decision –making.”

“It is crucial that the voices of people with disabilities of all ages and backgrounds are heard when drafting laws and policies that affect their rights, and especially when we talk about assisted dying.”

Addressing the committee Rachel Woods, assistant secretary with responsibility for the criminal legislation function in the Department of Justice, pointed out that Article 40.3 of the Constitution guarantees that the State in its laws safeguards the right to life of every citizen. Article 40.1 guarantees that all citizens shall be held equal before the law.

“The courts have held that these two paragraphs, together, commit the State to valuing equally the life of all persons. The European Convention on Human Rights provides that everyone’s right to life shall be protected by law.

"The obligation to safeguard the right to life is why, in the absence of any legal framework to allow for it, the state has, and must have, laws to protect life.

“The offence of assisting suicide - and I am using this language because it is the language currently on the statute book - stems from the time when suicide and attempted suicide were criminal offences at common law in Ireland.

"This meant that any person who was an accessory to a suicide or an attempted suicide could also be tried as if they were a principal offender. “

Explaining the current law she said: “The Criminal Law (Suicide) Act, 1993, de-criminalised suicide itself but the offence of assisting suicide was retained and put on statutory footing. Under section 2(2) of the 1993 Act, it is an offence for a person to aid, abet, counsel or procure the suicide or an attempt at suicide of another person.

“The offence has a maximum penalty of 14 years imprisonment on conviction on indictment.

"The offence was retained given perceived dangers in its abolition, that the sanctity of human life had be respected and the law could not condone a person who wilfully encouraged or assisted the taking of a human life, even if the actual act is self-inflicted.

"The severe penalty was to cover situations where a person deliberately procured the suicide of another for his own motives."

Referring to the Marie Fleming case and the court judgment she said that the “court clarified that its judgment did not prohibit the Oireachtas from legislating for assisted suicide, assuming appropriate safeguards could be introduced.”

Asked about safeguards she said it should be possible to ensure these were inserted in any possible legislation to avoid manipulation or coercion with penalties for breaches.

There are safeguards in place in other countries and the committee will examine them. It should be possible in law but more specifics would be needed to first on what kind of framework is proposed, she added.