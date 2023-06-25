Robert Watt stopped cash for RTÉ’s ‘Operation Transformation’

The country’s most controversial civil servant personally intervened to end his department’s sponsorship of the hit RTÉ show Operation Transformation.

The Department of Health had been paying around €283,000 a year to sponsor the programme through its Healthy Ireland initiative — but last year that arrangement was brought to an abrupt halt.

Internal records reveal how Department of Health secretary general Robert Watt had “severe reservations” in 2022 about sponsoring the programme.

Mr Watt only signed off on the deal with a “heavy heart” — but said it should not continue beyond that, according to records released under FOI.

An email from October last year said: “The secretary general had severe reservations about sponsoring it in 2022, but approved it after some engagement from your predecessor.”

Mr Watt’s involvement in the sponsorship deal began in late 2021 when he sought additional information from colleagues on the background and rationale for it.

The secretary general is currently paid €298,000 annually, and is due another pay rise in October, which will bring him over the €300,000 mark — more than the Operation Transformation sponsorship was worth each year.

He was provided with an overview by a senior civil servant. “As discussed, supplementary e-submission for review and approval please,” it said.

Mr Watt signed off on it saying: “Approved — with a heavy heart!! But we need to review next year. Thank you. Robert.”

An email later sent by the secretary general in December 2021 reiterated his point: “This is the last year!”

His colleague, a principal officer in the department, responded: “Thanks for this, noted re: the heavy heart! I am more than happy for a full review and consideration next year to evaluate appropriateness of any future involvement and long before any discussion with programme producers.”

In October last year, RTÉ contacted the Department of Health to say that while it understood sponsorship was no longer an option, it was wondering if Healthy Ireland would still support the programme initiative.

An internal department email explained how it had sponsored the show to the tune of between €270,000 and €283,000 a year.

The arrangement originally stemmed from the Government’s “Keep Well” resilience campaign during the Covid-19 pandemic. It had required “significant work” for the Healthy Ireland co-ordinator during the time in which Operation Transformation was being filmed, the email said.

There was also large amounts of work in weekly engagements with RTÉ and ensuring experts provided snippet videos for social media.

The email said: “However the Sec Gen made it clear that he didn’t support continuing the sponsorship into 2023. We informed RTÉ that we wouldn’t be renewing the sponsorship a few months ago.”

Internal records also detail how the department sought to rebut suggestions the sponsorship deal had ended due to a “backlash from eating disorder groups”.

The programme has attracted some controversy, with some saying it can be “triggering” for those who have suffered from eating disorders.

A Department of Health spokesperson said: “Operation Transformation has continued without the Healthy Ireland sponsorship for its current 2023 season.

“The many positive elements of the show, which align with the Healthy Ireland goals, continue to expand.”

They added that its Lights Up campaign with GAA clubs had been particularly successful, allowing tens of thousands of people to exercise safely away from dark and busy roads.

Asked why Mr Watt was opposed to extending the sponsorship deal, the Department of Health said it had no comment.