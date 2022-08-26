Robert Troy’s explanation to the Dáil could be over and done with in an hour

Opposition whips will ensure that Robert Troy goes ahead with a personal statement of explanation to the Dáil about his failures and omissions on his property portfolio.

He will be held to his promise of accountability despite his dramatic stepping down as minister of state on Wednesday night after nearly two weeks of controversy over non-disclosure.

However, there are indications that the combined opposition parties will be willing to draw a veil over the matter after the personal statement and limited speeches in reply.

It could be dealt with in the first day or two after the Dáil returns and could be completed within an hour.

“There is no longer any question of confidence or anything to be pushed to a vote, barring some extraordinary further development,” a senior source said.

“There is an appreciation, I think, of his personal humiliation and equally a recognition that the investigation by the Standards in Public Office Commission (SIPO) has to be allowed to proceed in a free and fair matter, without prejudice.”

However, another well-versed official said there was a device that would allow for a statement “that would preclude questions and answers”.

A member can approach the Ceann Comhairle to ask permission to make a personal statement and then promptly sit down again after delivering it – although this approach has fallen into some disuse in recent years.

The matter will be discussed by the Oireachtas business committee, with input from the Government and views expressed by party whips. It was suggested last night that the House could seek legal advice in advance as to whether it would be appropriate to “interrogate” someone in the Dáil chamber who is no longer an officeholder but instead an ordinary backbencher.

The Dáil Committee on Procedures and Privilege, the CPP, has determined it cannot investigate Mr Troy’s failure to fully declare property interests.

Under legal advice to the Houses of the Oireachtas there should be no intrusion into areas that are now being investigated by a statutory body, SIPO, following the receipt of complaints from members of the public.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan had called for the Dáil Committee to look into the affairs of Mr Troy hours before he resigned from the junior ranks of Government.

However, in a statement issued yesterday, the Oireachtas said it would not be appropriate to consider the matter while the SIPO process is ongoing

“There is a statutory process in train by SIPO. All provisions for dealing with such matters are set out in the Ethics Act and therefore it would not be appropriate for the Houses to discuss/consider the matter while SIPO carries out its statutory function,” it said.

Green Party Minister for Children, Roderic O’Gorman, said on radio that Mr Troy had made a significant number of mistakes, although it was "very clear that they were genuine mistakes”.

Speaking to Claire Byrne on RTÉ Radio 1, the minister added: “I think he saw the fact that this was going to be a focus over the next number of weeks, particularly in advance of him coming into the Dáil and giving a statement and at a time when we're preparing for a Budget.”

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said the affair reflected poorly on both the Taoiseach and Tánaiste for their judgment in defending Mr Troy until he stood down.

Meanwhile it is understood that the Taoiseach will not bring forward a new name to fill the vacancy at Enterprise, Trade and Employment, which is Tánaiste Leo Varadkar’s Department, until at least the week following the personal statement, and possibly longer. It will be filled “in the short term” however, and is thought likely to be left until the December reshuffle.

The Fianna Fáil pre-Dáil think-in takes place next month in Mullingar, in the heart of Mr Troy’s Longford-Westmeath constituency, where he brought it running mate Joe Flaherty last time out after canny vote management. Local party members could make their views known to senior figures.